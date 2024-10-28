Inside Reese Witherspoon And Ryan Phillippe's Relationship After Divorce

The pair say that no matter what, their kids are their first priority. "We go to all the school events together and ... we're there for each other," Ryan Phillippe told Ellen DeGeneres on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2010. The ex-husband and wife occasionally show off their co-parenting skills on social media, like in 2022 when their son Deacon Phillippe graduated from high school. Reese Witherspoon posted a cute photo of the family to Instagram, writing in the caption: "You light up our hearts and make us proud everyday." While they may not be the best of friends, Ryan and Witherspoon agree that their children are enough reason to stay in touch. "We never spoke ill of each other and we were always united in support of them," Ryan told Fox News in 2024.

Advertisement

According to Witherspoon, their marriage was doomed from the start. When speaking with the British talk show "Lorraine" about her 2017 film "Home Again," Witherspoon explained the similarities between her character, Alice — who got married at 25 and it didn't last — and her own life, noting that she doesn't regret her relationship with Ryan, but they were just too young. "What do you do when you get to 40 and you made a decision when you were 25 to get married and have kids? I got married when I was 23 and I had two kids by the time I was 27," she said. "You know, sometimes it's good to know yourself."