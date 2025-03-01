Laura Rutledge's Gameday Outfits That Made Us Do A Double Take

It's hard to get distracted during a good football game, but if there's one sideline commentator who always steals our attention — it's Laura Rutledge. The ESPN NFL host has been known to dazzle with her gameday outfits, always doing an incredible job in pairing her professional reporting with a parade of sizzling looks. But before Rutledge was on the sidelines, she was used to turning heads in competitions of her own.

Rutledge is a former beauty pageant contestant who won the title of Miss Florida in 2012. Speaking to Emerald Coast magazine, Rutledge remembered her victory with humility, saying, "It's amazing because you're talking about 42 of the smartest, most talented, well-rounded, beautiful women in the state. I'm thinking, 'There's no way that I stand up with these girls.'" But she did, with Rutledge clinching the competition with her impressive ballet skills. In fact, she had been training in ballet for years with the hopes of becoming a professional dancer.

But life had other plans, and Rutledge hung up her ballet shoes to attend the University of Florida and obtain a degree in journalism. From there, she was hired by Fox Sports Interactive, and after covering football around the country, she gradually climbed the ladder to ESPN's premiere "NFL Live" coverage. With her incredible sense of fashion and her ability to laugh off the occasional wardrobe malfunction, Rutledge has become one of the biggest reasons to tune in on game days.

