The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2025 Super Bowl
"Go birds!" was the cheer on many people's lips as Super Bowl LIX began. Others were hoping the Kansas City Chiefs would break a Super Bowl record, becoming the first team in history to achieve the coveted three-peat, winning the big game three years in a row. And, whether they were rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles or cheering on the Chiefs, plenty of Super Bowl-watchers were most concerned with whether Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift would get engaged after the game. For us, though, the focus was the fashion: the hits and the big, big misses.
If you think fashion isn't an important part of the big game, remember that the whole event is a fight for one special accessory: the Super Bowl ring. Of course, the players spend most of the Super Bowl wearing uniforms that they can't control. The rest of the time, though, they have the opportunity to treat the walk to the field like a runway. Some scored style touchdowns, while others fumbled. And, the same went for the folks in the star-studded stands. There were more than a few major fashion fails during Super Bowl LIX, and we've got the standouts.
Olivia Culpo looked like a mad scientist
Olivia Culpo hosted the red carpet for the Super Bowl. If you're going to host a red carpet — whether it's for a big fashion event or not — you should really look the part. Instead, Culpo was totally overwhelmed by her huge, boxy blazer, black turtleneck, and long leather gloves. She attempted to balance this by going pants-less, but it only acted to make the look stranger. And, why the black? Well, during the pre-show, she said, "It's actually a funeral for me, because I'm a 49ers fan."
Patrick Mahomes looked like he forgot which team he was playing for
While his wife Brittany Mahomes has usually chosen red for her Super Bowl looks over the years, Patrick Mahomes didn't need to wear Kansas City Chiefs colors when he made his way to the field. Yet, there was one color he really shouldn't have worn: green. Of course, plenty of people sported the Eagles hue on Super Bowl Sunday, but this wasn't the right pick for Patrick. Furthermore, this suit and glasses pairing gave off some seriously stuck-up vibes.
DeVonta Smith looked like Iron Man on his way to Paris Fashion Week
Believe it or not, Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only Super Bowl star to dress head-to-toe in the opponent's color en route to the big game. Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith wore an odd red suit that earned him plenty of flak on the internet. Beyond the fact that the color was the exact hue that he shouldn't have been sporting on this occasion, the suit, itself, and his accessories felt like too much for this particular event. Yes, it's a big moment for fashion, but the ensembles should still say 'football.'
Travis Kelce looked like he was starring in a nightmare-inducing Saturday Night Fever remake
All eyes were certainly on Travis Kelce as the players headed to the Super Bowl. So, what did he wear for the special occasion? A terracotta-colored '70s leisure suit, of course! All kidding aside, we really can't understand what series of unfortunate events could have led Kelce to sporting this outfit: the suit, the bag, the sunglasses, and perhaps worst of all — the haircut. This look was all wrong. And, on Taylor Swift's behalf, we hoped he wouldn't propose post-game after wearing this getup that is far more costume than couture.
As usual, Donald Trump's Chiefs pride tie was too long
As a star-studded crowd arrived at the stands, a hulking figure was seen lumbering onto the field like footage of Sasquatch lurching through the trees. Of course, we'd recognize the egregiously mismatched foundation shade, too-long tie, and signature all-purpose grimace anywhere. It was Donald Trump — securing his title as the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl. It's unclear why exactly he chose to hit the stands in his usual uniform, but considering his Chiefs-aligned tie color, he was probably giving another sly nod to Brittany Mahomes.
Brad Pitt looked like a paper bag in his pre-show ad
If you watched the Super Bowl pre-show, you surely saw a somewhat perplexing commercial starring Brad Pitt. Is he staging a comeback now that his and Angelina Jolie's messy divorce is finally over? It certainly seems that way. After all the controversy he's found himself in the midst of, we're not sure getting back in the public's good graces will be as easy as a Super Bowl ad. If this was his attempt, though, we just wish he wore something other than baggy clothes in a head-to-toe oatmeal hue.
Brittany Mahomes' outfit was a better pick for a trip to the mall
Brittany Mahomes attends many games to support her record-breaking quarterback hubby, Patrick Mahomes. This time around, though, Brittany's game day outfit missed the mark. It wasn't one of her worst WAG ensembles, but it was on the boring side compared to her usual looks. The cropped jacket and corset combo was odd, and the white wasn't as festive as red would have been. While it wasn't one of her most head-turning Super Bowl looks, she did have two adorable accessories: her kids, in perfectly celebratory ensembles.
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore leggings as pants
Kimberly Guilfoyle seldom misses an opportunity to sport a major fashion fail. During the Super Bowl, she posted a photo to her Instagram story, showing her cozying up to Kevin Costner in a tacky Super Bowl outfit that was a total foul. She wore red leggings with outdated knee-high boots, a black top, and a black fur coat draped over her shoulders. Leggings as pants might be an okay 'fit for a normal event, but for the Super Bowl, she should have upped her game a bit.