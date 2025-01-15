News Anchor Wardrobe Malfunctions Caught On Camera
News anchors may seem like they embody the epitome of composure, but live television often has other plans. As viewers, we've all grown accustomed to the polished personas and practiced poise of those who deliver our daily updates. But sometimes, the very human realities of live broadcasts — unexpected mishaps, makeup fails, wardrobe malfunctions — remind us that even the most professional among us can't escape a little chaos. These moments usually end up being much more memorable than the news they're covering, with some causing a scandal in the news broadcasting industry.
The unpredictability of live TV creates a unique tension: millions of people watching as the unexpected unfolds in real-time. While some anchors handle wardrobe woes with grace and humor, others seem to weather the storm by sheer force of will. From questionable fashion choices to a runaway coat hanger in studio, wardrobe malfunctions caught on camera have left audiences entertained — and anchors with some explaining to do.
Let's take a closer look at some of the most memorable moments that remind us even the most composed anchors aren't immune to slip-ups.
Chilean Reporter Bernardita Middleton lost her bikini top during a live broadcast
The beaches of Reñaca in Chile are known for their rogue waves, but even Bernardita Middleton, a seasoned TV presenter of the area, couldn't have anticipated becoming part of the story. While filming a segment for "Good Morning Everyone," Middleton was dared by the studio to take a dip in the Pacific Ocean. It was a spur-of-the-moment decision she wouldn't forget anytime soon.
"In truth, I wasn't going to go in the water," Middleton later explained (via the Mirror), adding that her strapless bikini was a new gift, and she hadn't bothered to attach the straps. "Then they asked me to jump in the water, so I went for it." Unfortunately, the ocean had its own plans. After diving into the chilly waves, Middleton stood up to readjust, only to be blindsided by a rogue wave that yanked her bikini top clean off. Quick reflexes saved her from total embarrassment on live TV, but not before a few nearby surfers got an unexpected show.
Middleton, however, laughed off the incident with remarkable humor. "In Reñaca, the waves are very mischievous, and it always happens," she said, shrugging off the moment. "The camera didn't see anything and anyway what are they going to see if I don't have anything there to show!" With her signature charisma, Middleton turned the incident into a lighthearted anecdote, proving that professionalism and a good sense of humor can keep you afloat, even when the Pacific tries to pull you under.
Fox meteorologist pulls a sneaky coat hanger out of his jacket
Fox 9 meteorologist Steve Frazier gave viewers a moment to remember when an odd bulge in his jacket turned out to be a hidden coat hanger. The bizarre mishap unfolded as Frazier prepared to discuss cloud formations during a live segment.
With composure quickly giving way to laughter, Frazier admitted during the broadcast, "I thought it was just a tight button," as he pulled the hanger from his jacket mid-broadcast. The unexpected reveal sent the studio into fits of giggles, with one anchor joking earlier, "And the chill's got a kink in your neck." Frazier, clearly embarrassed, but unable to stop laughing, tried to steer the conversation back to the weather. "Can we just go to the weather?" he pleaded, while walking toward the green screen.
Later, Frazier explained how the mishap occurred. "I went to the gym today, and this suit was fitting tight. I couldn't figure out why, and I must've put it on a little too quick ... It felt weird, I noticed it when it was too late." While the forecast may have called for cloud coverage, it's safe to say Frazier's wardrobe hiccup stole the spotlight that day. And though it wasn't a fashion-forward moment, it certainly gave viewers a reason to smile.
An Italian newscaster's dress left little to the imagination
During a live broadcast, an Italian newscaster's choice of a low-cut top became her undoing — literally. The reporter, Marika Fruscio, ultimately experienced an unforgettable on-air moment when her plunging blouse exposed her breast during a live sports broadcast. Sharing the screen with several older male co-anchors, Fruscio's choice of outfit and her frequent adjustments to the blouse suggested she was aware of its precarious nature but chose to proceed.
The shocking wardrobe malfunction happened so quickly it almost felt staged. Fruscio's frequent fiddling with the blouse throughout the segment made it seem like she was either struggling to prevent an inevitable mishap or unconcerned with the possibility of exposure. Despite the malfunction, she continued delivering and commenting on the news with minimal disruption to the broadcast. Meanwhile, her co-anchor appeared either blissfully unaware or remarkably composed, never breaking stride as the moment unfolded.
The moment gained widespread attention online, still unclear whether the wardrobe issue was preventable or simply an unfortunate oversight. Regardless of intent, the clip quickly became a viral sensation, solidifying its place among the more memorable live television mishaps.
BBC's Naga Munchetty suffered an open-dress moment on air
Seasoned broadcaster Naga Munchetty is no stranger to the pressures of live TV, but even she wasn't immune to an awkward wardrobe malfunction that had "BBC Breakfast" viewers buzzing. During a broadcast in 2024, while delivering the day's headlines alongside co-host Charlie Stayt, sharp-eyed fans noticed something amiss with Munchetty's outfit. Her smart navy-and-black buttoned shirt dress, adorned with a Poppy pin for remembrance, had popped open — a fact that social media users were quick to point out.
One particularly vocal viewer tweeted, "Naga, sort your wardrobe malfunction out. It's distracting" (via the Daily Mail). Another chimed in with a bit more humor, saying, "I feel like I should tune in now to see what's going on!" Comments like these made their rounds online, turning the incident into an unexpected talking point for the morning. Despite the flurry of attention, Munchetty seemed blissfully unaware of the issue at first, continuing her broadcast with her trademark professionalism. At one point, she strategically leaned forward, perhaps catching wind of the malfunction and shielding the camera's view.
The dress mishap was quickly resolved off-camera, and Munchetty carried on as though nothing had happened. Her ability to brush off the distraction reinforced why she's a veteran in the industry, but it didn't stop the moment from becoming a trending topic.
A KTLA meteorologist became a walking green screen due to her poor choice of dress color
KTLA 5 meteorologist Liberté Chan made headlines in 2016 for her appearance during a weather forecast. As Chan stepped in front of the green screen to deliver her segment, viewers quickly noticed her sea-foam green dress was rendering her practically invisible. Weather maps and graphics bled through her outfit, turning her into a human green screen.
Chan immediately noticed the blunder on-air, exclaiming, "Oh, I'm gonna have to change! Look at this ... I thought it was light enough." Her colleague, the late anchor Chris Burrous, quickly came to the rescue, draping her in his black sports jacket to help offset the green-screen effect. The unexpected moment had the studio laughing, with Burrous quipping that the color mishap had taken their forecast to a whole new level.
Later, Chan took to Facebook to share the mishap, writing, "Who knew that sea foam green wouldn't work on the weather wall? Oops ... good thing I brought another dress." Her lighthearted response and quick thinking during the broadcast turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a unforgettable, comedic highlight.
Will Reeve didn't bother with pants when he reported on the news from home
In a moment that encapsulated the quirks of quarantine life, ABC reporter Will Reeve, son of Christopher Reeve, became a viral sensation after appearing on "Good Morning America" without pants. Reporting from home on a story about medication deliveries via drone, Reeve looked every bit the professional from the waist up, sporting a crisp dress shirt and blazer. But as the segment progressed, the camera revealed his bare legs, much to the amusement of viewers and social media alike.
Reeve quickly turned the mishap into a teachable moment. "Yup, that's me: wearing shorts on 'GMA,'" he joked during a follow-up broadcast (via USA Today). "My casual bottom half going viral." He explained that he had planned a post-segment workout and had started getting ready too early. In good humor, he added on X, "Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome."
The incident, though mortifying, resonated with viewers adjusting to the new normal of video calls during the pandemic. Reeve's self-deprecating wit and ability to roll with the punches turned an awkward moment into a relatable quarantine anecdote, reminding everyone that working from home comes with its own unique set of challenges — pants optional.
One of Savannah Guthrie's many wardrobe malfunctions was almost a choking hazard
Unlike some ex-anchors from the "Today" show, news veteran Savannah Guthrie remained a staple on the program. When it comes to wardrobe malfunctions, she's become a pro at turning mishaps into endearing moments that keep her relatable to viewers. While Savannah Guthrie has had her fair share of memorable fashion moments, she's also had plenty of sartorial slip-ups, with one of her most memorable moments occurring in May 2017 when her microphone slipped down her blouse mid-segment. Without missing a beat, Guthrie reached in to retrieve it, quipping later, "I just made a decision to reach out and get it" (via Closer Weekly). Fast forward to May 2023, Guthrie found herself wrestling with a mischievous skirt while filming outdoors. Battling gusts of wind on the "Today Plaza," she awkwardly tried to hold down the fabric, admitting with a laugh, "I've gotta hold my skirt!" The wind, however, wasn't her only wardrobe nemesis.
In January 2020, Guthrie stunned her co-hosts when she revealed she'd accidentally worn her red lace dress backward. She later shared the mishap on X, humorously noting, "Put my dress on backwards and didn't notice til too late to change so now I'm like [choking sound]."
Guthrie's willingness to embrace these moments with humor and authenticity has endeared her to audiences over the years. Whether it's microphones, skirts, or backward blouses, Guthrie proves that a little self-deprecation goes a long way when live TV refuses to play along.
Alina Moine accidentally flashed the camera on air
Argentinian sports journalist Alina Moine unfortunately fell victim to an unexpected wardrobe malfunction while covering the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. During a live segment with her co-presenter Maximo Palma, Moine was discussing the highly anticipated games when an accidental hand movement caused her loose black dress to ride up. As her hand caught the hem of her dress, viewers caught a brief glimpse of her skin-colored underwear — a moment that immediately went viral online.
Ever the professional, Moine handled the situation with remarkable composure. She quickly adjusted her dress and carried on with the broadcast as if nothing had happened. Remarkably, her co-presenter appeared completely unfazed, continuing his commentary without acknowledging the incident. For Moine, the moment was just another day on live TV.
While many applauded her professionalism, some viewers speculated whether the gaffe was intentional, noting that the segment was pre-recorded and could have been edited. As one user commented, "The curious thing is that this programme was recorded. It's strange that they did not cut out this part" (via the Daily Mail). Whether a genuine accident or a deliberate oversight, the moment reinforced the unpredictable nature of live (or live-adjacent) television — and Moine's ability to stay cool under pressure.
An Australian reporter ripped her dress while covering the Golden Globes
Reporting from the glitz and glamour of an award show red carpet sounds like a dream assignment. That is until the weather and wardrobe conspire against you. Australian correspondent Alison Piotrowski found herself in such a predicament during the 2023 Golden Globes. While braving the rainy conditions in Los Angeles, Piotrowski suffered a wardrobe malfunction, tearing her dress in what she described as a "slide" on the slippery carpet.
The mishap was revealed during a live segment when Piotrowski addressed the audience with humor. "Look, it's wet and slippery, and I may have gone for a bit of a slide and ripped my dress," she said. Her co-anchor responded with encouragement, quipping, "You work that rip — that's a designer rip." Laughing it off, Piotrowski carried on with her coverage, proving that even a soggy red carpet couldn't dampen her spirits.
In the world of live reporting, improvisation is key, and Piotrowski's good humor turned what could have been purely embarrassing into a relatable moment. After all, even amid Hollywood's most glamorous event, it turns out everyone's human — even the reporters.
Laura Rutledge's tights ripped during a live sports broadcast
ESPN reporter Laura Rutledge has a track record for delivering flawless coverage, but an unfortunate stocking tear during "Monday Night Football" reminded fans that live TV can be as unpredictable as the games she covers. Reporting from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Rutledge was alerted to the wardrobe mishap by an eagle-eyed viewer. "Tear in your stocking. Just letting you know it is on TV," the fan tweeted, to which Rutledge replied on X, "The pantyhose saga continues ... why does this always happen to me?!!"
@laura_rutledge
Wait for it... Help #tv #espn #football #nfl #comedy
Later, Rutledge took to TikTok to explain the situation, showing viewers the rip as it climbed higher up her leg. "Help me," she joked, recalling how a similar incident once forced her to make a CVS run for a replacement pair of tights just before a show.
Despite the recurring mishaps, Rutledge's ability to laugh off these moments has endeared her to fans. She even hinted at keeping a spare pair of stockings on hand to avoid future emergencies.
Hannah Patrick got saved by her dress' second layer
Local news anchor Hannah Patrick narrowly avoided a major wardrobe disaster thanks to the clever design of her dress. During an early-morning broadcast, Patrick accidentally lifted the top layer of her dress while flailing her arms — a gesture that could have been catastrophic had it not been for the second, unconnected layer beneath.
@hannahyoung1500
You never know what might happen on live tv 🫠😟 #newsbloopers #funny #bloopers #dressfail #embarassing #viral #newsanchor #exposed #comedy #yikes #newsreporter #tvmoments #oops #flash #fashion #behindthescenes #foryou #fyp #livetv #tvfails #livetvfails #livetvbloopers #panic
Seated between two male co-anchors, Patrick managed to keep her composure, but her expression betrayed a moment of internal panic. Later, she shared the ordeal on Facebook, writing, "An unexpected wardrobe malfunction at 6:30 AM. Luckily, this dress has two layers that are not connected. Phew!" Alongside the caption, she added a video of her reaction with the overlay text "The panic ..."
Her lighthearted recount of the incident resonated with viewers, many of whom appreciated her humor in the face of an almost-catastrophe. "I will survive this," she joked, proving that sometimes, a good sense of humor and a convenient design can save the day — even at 6:30 in the morning.
Max Goldwasser desperately needs to restock his sock drawer after a sartorial incident during a sports segment
When it comes to news anchors, attention is usually drawn to their upper-half presentation, but Max Goldwasser's sock game — or lack thereof — became the talk of TikTok after an embarrassing on-camera moment. During a segment reminding viewers where to watch the Detroit Lions game, a camera panned to show Goldwasser's feet, revealing massive holes in his socks that exposed most of his heels. To make matters worse, the shoes he was wearing didn't fit properly, with his heels visibly poking out.
@goatwasser
Forgot to bring the right dress shoes to work. As for the socks? I have no excuse. #newsanchor #newsbloopers #michigan #grandrapids
The anchor later addressed the situation with self-deprecating humor, captioning a TikTok video with, "Forgot to bring the right dress shoes to work. As for the socks? I have no excuse." While the mishap wasn't caught on live broadcast, it did take place behind the scenes, and the clip quickly made its way online, sparking playful jabs about Goldwasser's shoe closet and sock drawer — or apparent lack of one.
Despite the gaffe, Goldwasser took the situation in stride, proving that not all wardrobe malfunctions need to be overly dramatic to entertain. Sometimes, it's the simple things — like tiny shoes or a worn-out pair of socks — that remind viewers even TV personalities are just regular people trying to make it through the day.