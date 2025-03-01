What Reba McEntire's Life In Her Hometown Was Like Before Fame

Reba McEntire may be known as one of the most successful female country music singers in the industry, but before she was a household name, she grew up in Chockie, Oklahoma as the daughter of champion calf-roper Clark McEntire and schoolteacher Jacqueline McEntire. The couple had four children, and Reba, along with older sister Alice, older brother Pake, and younger sister Susie grew up together on an 8,000 acre cattle ranch. It was a far cry from the incredibly lavish life that Reba was destined to achieve, but she realized her love for singing early on after trying her hand at barrel racing and realizing that despite her father's success, a life in the rodeo was not for her. She would get horrific stage fright before her own cattle-roping competitions, having so much anxiety that she would throw up. It was not a good sign for someone who would go on to be a performer later in life, but Reba clarified that she never experienced the same fear with singing.

In her 1995 memoir, "Reba: My Story," the star described her early life on the ranch, explaining she knew hard work from the very beginning, "doing it from before daylight until after dark by the time I was 7." But it wasn't all work and no singing –- Reba gave her first public vocal performance in the first grade by singing "Away in a Manger" during a Christmas pageant, and won her first official prize just a few years later in the fifth grade. "That victory made me like a hunting dog. I had tasted blood and now knew deep within my very soul that I was to be an entertainer," she said of winning the Junior Individual Act division for her 4-H club's talent show.