The Worst-Dressed Stars At The SAG Awards 2025
If you love award season half as much as we do, then you surely tuned into the 2025 SAG Awards. Just as they do every year, The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards set out to honor all of our favorite actors from TV and film. Sandwiched between the BAFTAs and the Oscars, this award show came right in the thick of the season built for appreciating our favorite stars. And, from the look of what we saw on the red carpet, it seems that many of them took this particular event as an opportunity to let loose with their fashion and wear some truly bizarre looks.
If you love actors, then this was the award show for you. And, if you love worst-dressed lists, then boy, was this the red carpet for you. Of course, there were the Selena Gomezes, the Kerry Washingtons, and the Elle Fannings of the night who looked like perfect celeb royalty. They were, however, outnumbered by folks sporting some of the most outrageous looks all award season thus far. From bad suits to alien-inspired gowns, fake beards to faux fur, and crow costumes to plenty of strange sleeves, many of this year's best actors didn't just make it to the red carpet; they also made it on the worst-dressed list.
Joey King paired beach attire with a collar
From the neck up, Joey King looked beautiful at the SAG Awards. From the neck down, however, she seemed to be very confused about the appropriate attire for the occasion. This Miu Miu gown looked more like a bikini and bathing suit cover-up paired with a collar than evening attier. This could have been a unique and interesting look, but the juxtaposition didn't quite work, and she just looked utterly perplexing as she walked the carpet.
It looked like Michael Urie DIY'd his suit
What better way to spice up a suit than with some stencils and spray paint from your local Michael's craft store? Unfortunately for Michael Urie, we can think of a few ways. A print, glitter, and a splash of gold can all be exciting elements to add to a basic suit if done right. Yet, something about the stencil-y pattern of this Georges Hobeika ensemble just gave us arts and crafts vibes.
Moeka Hoshi's dress was circus tent chic
It was hard not to imagine that there was a tiny clown and some miniature acrobats performing right behind the hem of Moeka Hoshi's Louis Vuitton gown as she walked the red carpet. This unique sculptural dress was just a bit too experimental, and it totally stole the spotlight from Hoshi. Had the silver, beaded bodice continued all the way down and the oddly-shaped hips been toned down a bit, this look may have been a bit more Hollywood glam and less lampshade-esque.
Harriet Cains looked like if Grimace went to private school
When stars make the worst-dressed list, we can often imagine what they were going for — even if it didn't work out in the end. In the case of Harriet Cains' plaid Dior ensemble, however, we must admit: we have absolutely no idea what her intention was. The combination of awkward hemline and big shoulder pads made for very confusing proportions. And, the deep purple and black plaid fabric choice was nothing short of bizarre. This was just one confusing look, all around.
Lisa Ann Walter got all dressed up before getting caught in her bedroom curtains
In "The Sound of Music," Maria may have pulled off making clothes out of the drapes. That said, we do not recommend this course of action for the average person. Unfortunately, Lisa Ann Walter's look was totally curtain-coded. Her hair, makeup, and perfectly body-hugging black gown would have been lovely without the frilly pink sleeves. With them, however, she looked like she was sporting half glam and half PJs.
Ali Ahn wore a gown that looked to be designed by Build-A-Bear Workshop
It was difficult to look at Ali Ahn's SAG Awards look without thinking about teddy bears. On certain occasions, this could certainly give us a warm and fuzzy feeling. In this case, though, we were wondering why the warm and fuzzy stuffed animals in question seemed to be tacked onto the sleeves of her dress. This Ashi Studio gown was certainly a fashion risk, and it ended up looking distracting, rather than cool.
Banita Sandhu's dress looked like a substance out of a sci-fi movie
If Banita Sandhu's goal for the SAG Awards was to look out of this world, she definitely achieved it. That said, the other-worldliness of Sandhu's look simply felt like something we might see getting off of a space ship. This Amit Aggarwal gown was certainly experimental, but its unique shape and finish was so unusual, it was hard to wrap our heads around. While it didn't quite work on the red carpet, this would be a great look for a sci-fi movie.
Millie Bobby Brown looked like a different person
Millie Bobby Brown looks nearly unrecognizable since her blonde hair transformation, but this look took it to a new level. If you've been looking for a sign to get your color analysis done, let this be it. The pairing of Brown's new blonde 'do with a peachy satiny Louis Vuitton dress and heavy makeup completely changed her look — and not in a good way. Brown isn't short on natural beauty, but this altered her color palette and made her look like a total stranger.
Nicola Coughlan looked like a mad scientist on Easter Sunday
Nicola Coughlan could wear a trash bag and look good, and boy, is she trying to test that theory. Coughlan's mint green dress was a bit odd all on its own. It looked strange that the full skirt was floor-length, and the big sleeves were somewhat overwhelming on Coughlan's small frame. Yet, we can likely all agree that it was the long, black gloves that really made this outfit a flop. These elements simply did not work together.
Gia Coppola apparently got glitter bombed on her way to the red carpet
Looking at Gia Coppola's SAG Awards ensemble, we can only imagine that she set out to pile as many elements onto one outfit as possible. And, if that was, in fact, the goal, then hey — she sure made it happen. The tiers, the sequins, the gold and black stripes, the lace: this look was a total visual overload, and the excess details made it look like the dress was wearing Coppola, rather than the other way around.
Drew Starkey looked like he was welcoming the new pledges into his frat
Drew Starkey wore a Valentino suit on the red carpet, but this look just gave us total fraternity president vibes. This ensemble didn't quite fit the occasion; it felt a bit casual and just wasn't elevated or interesting for an award show. Starkey may have felt that the scarf replacing a typical tie was a fun and fresh twist, but it made it look more like he was playing a stuck-up bully in a teen movie.
Jamie Lee Curtis was glam from the waist down; King Kong from the waist up
There's no question that Jamie Lee Curtis knew her SAG Awards look would be talked about. Curtis has had quite the stunning transformation in the public eye since her long career began, but we never imagined we'd see her transform into some sort of humanoid raven. Without the fluffy sleeves, we can imagine that this sparkly black evening gown would have made Curtis shine like the star she is. As it is, though, she looks like she's about to flap her wings and take off.
Danielle Deadwyler walked the red carpet in a giant paper lantern
Danielle Deadwyler's sculptural red gown was certainly a scene-stealer. Yet, we think this dress might have been better to hang on your porch than to wear on the red carpet. We can't deny that this is definitely Deadwyler's color or that the bold elements of this dress were interesting. Still, those elements went a bit too far, and it made the look feel costume-y, rather than elegant and red carpet-ready.
Cynthia Erivo looked like if father time was turned metallic
Cynthia Erivo hits every red carpet in a bold, experimental ensemble. And, her looks seem to flop just about as often as they work. That said, this outfit made her look like an unraveling platinum-plated basket. To be fair, this look may have worked if it wasn't for the neckline, which looked undeniably like a long wizard beard made out of tinsel. Paired with an extra-long hemline and sleeves to match, the "Wicked" star got lost in her silver look.
Chris Perfetti looked like a kid wearing his dad's lavender suit
It seems like at every award show, Chris Perfetti's pants get just a bit bigger, but he stays the same size. It's clear that the "Abbott Elementary" star enjoys fashion and experimenting with unique and fashion-forward suits. Yet, rather than looking like he was playing with fit in an interesting way, this pastel-colored suit just looked like it was swallowing him up. A shorter jacket or sleeker pants would have helped. Together, though, it's too much bagginess.
Timothée Chalamet looked like your weird uncle showing up to your birthday party
A Static Media photo editor put a beard on Timothée Chalamet, and it's not a bad look for him. The mustache, on the other hand... we're not so sure. While questionable, though, the mustache is not the worst part of this look. Chalamet typically has a knack for red carpet fashion. The leather suit, lime green shirt, and bolo tie, however, was quite the odd combination.