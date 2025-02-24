The Worst-Dressed Stars At The SAG Awards 2025

If you love award season half as much as we do, then you surely tuned into the 2025 SAG Awards. Just as they do every year, The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards set out to honor all of our favorite actors from TV and film. Sandwiched between the BAFTAs and the Oscars, this award show came right in the thick of the season built for appreciating our favorite stars. And, from the look of what we saw on the red carpet, it seems that many of them took this particular event as an opportunity to let loose with their fashion and wear some truly bizarre looks.

If you love actors, then this was the award show for you. And, if you love worst-dressed lists, then boy, was this the red carpet for you. Of course, there were the Selena Gomezes, the Kerry Washingtons, and the Elle Fannings of the night who looked like perfect celeb royalty. They were, however, outnumbered by folks sporting some of the most outrageous looks all award season thus far. From bad suits to alien-inspired gowns, fake beards to faux fur, and crow costumes to plenty of strange sleeves, many of this year's best actors didn't just make it to the red carpet; they also made it on the worst-dressed list.