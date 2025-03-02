How These Celeb Couples Made It Work Despite Vastly Different Political Views

Another celebrity couple who seems to be in it for the long haul despite their vastly different political opinions are legendary actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. In a 2015 interview with the Daily Beast, the "Big Trouble in Little China" star described himself as a "hardcore libertarian." In more recent times, though, Russell has pulled back on discussing his politics publicly, and has encouraged other celebrities to do the same. Hawn similarly tends to keep her stances out of the spotlight, though she did tell CNBC that she planned to vote for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Further, during a 2024 appearance on the podcast "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend," Hawn came right out and confirmed that she and her longtime partner often disagreed politically. However, the "Death Becomes Her" star also explained that while they don't always see eye to eye, they do have one very important thing in common: Hawn and Russell's (technically) four kids. "You know, there's all these things that could divide you. But the one thing that we have, the greatest thing in God's world, is our family," she gushed. "That is where we thrive and where we have incredible amounts of joy and really focus on that."

This chimes with what Stephanie Wijkstrom told us, advising couples in a similar position: "Instead of looking at politics, focus on common ground and shared values." While Russell and Hawn never tied the not (and have no plans to), the A-listers have been together for decades. They share one son, fellow actor Wyatt Russell, alongside Hawn's kids from a former relationship, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and Russell's daughter Boston Russell.

