Elon Musk Seemingly Leaves His Young Son In The Dust & The Internet Has Thoughts

One would think life as a billionaire's son would be rather easygoing. Though he may still be a carefree toddler behind closed doors, Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, or simply X, has already publicly experienced several difficult moments in his short life that could grate on X as he gets older. For starters, the poor boy was the subject of intense ridicule when his parents announced his unconventional first name, which includes non-English letters and formerly boasted numbers too. "Welcome to Earth exaeeaihyphentwelve," one user on X quipped in May 2020, adding, "Don't worry soon your playdates will be on Mars."

Though Musk hasn't always publicly ignored X like he appeared to do at the rally, he has recklessly involved his son in his ongoing political endeavors, perhaps to seem more relatable, like when Musk brought his young son to a bizarre Trump press conference. X's mom, Grimes, voiced her displeasure when she found out their son was being shown off. "He should not be in public like this," the singer complained on X at the time. If Grimes wasn't thrilled about their son being present in a controlled setting like the Oval Office, we can only imagine how she felt watching the video of Musk seemingly ditching him.