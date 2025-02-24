Elon Musk Seemingly Leaves His Young Son In The Dust & The Internet Has Thoughts
Donald Trump's Elon Musk description hinted that their dynamic is even weirder than we thought but, by many accounts, it seems that the Tesla CEO is simply desperate for a father figure. However, when it comes to being an attentive parent to his own child, X Æ A-Xii, aka X, let alone Musk's 11 other children, the tech billionaire is not nearly as concerned about his own performance. During what was believed to be a Trump rally, in January 2025, the so-called "first buddy" was caught on camera leaving X behind as he walked off stage. Though Musk thankfully had staff and the crowd to keep track of his son for him, that doesn't change the fact that he apparently bailed on X.
Father of the year Elon Musk forgot to wrap his human shield son around his head this time, abandoning him instead. (The affection of the crowd is more meaningful) pic.twitter.com/bTh8gM6kJi
— thelefttake (@thelefttake) February 23, 2025
Some users on X, formerly known as Twitter, criticized Musk's apparent inability to put aside his ego and pay attention to his son. "The so-called genius forgot his human shield son," one X user wrote. "What a loving father." Others found the controversial businessman's neglectful actions indicative of both his personality and priorities. "Elon Musk walks off and leaves his 4-year-old son wandering off stage by himself," another X user noted. "This clip legitimately disturbs — and saddens — me." Regardless of how Musk handled the situation afterward, he will not be able to live it down anytime soon, considering the video already has several million views, as of this writing.
X has already been the subject of public ridicule
One would think life as a billionaire's son would be rather easygoing. Though he may still be a carefree toddler behind closed doors, Elon Musk's son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, or simply X, has already publicly experienced several difficult moments in his short life that could grate on X as he gets older. For starters, the poor boy was the subject of intense ridicule when his parents announced his unconventional first name, which includes non-English letters and formerly boasted numbers too. "Welcome to Earth exaeeaihyphentwelve," one user on X quipped in May 2020, adding, "Don't worry soon your playdates will be on Mars."
Though Musk hasn't always publicly ignored X like he appeared to do at the rally, he has recklessly involved his son in his ongoing political endeavors, perhaps to seem more relatable, like when Musk brought his young son to a bizarre Trump press conference. X's mom, Grimes, voiced her displeasure when she found out their son was being shown off. "He should not be in public like this," the singer complained on X at the time. If Grimes wasn't thrilled about their son being present in a controlled setting like the Oval Office, we can only imagine how she felt watching the video of Musk seemingly ditching him.