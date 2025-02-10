Trump's Elon Musk Description Hints Their Dynamic Is Weirder Than We Thought

We all know that President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk got perhaps a little too close during the former's presidential campaign. Though their relationship was once thought to be a simple bromance, or maybe Trump was just keeping Musk around for his money, it seems they may be even closer than we thought.

In an interview with the New York Post published on February 8, 2025, Trump's praise for Musk began on a normal level. He noted he valued the Tesla CEO's brains and personality. "He's a different guy. A very good guy," President Trump said. "For one thing he's very intelligent." However, things only got stranger from there, and the President seemingly indicated their relationship could be more like that of a father and son. "He's sort of ... child-like," Trump continued. "He's a very good guy. Very smart guy. I always thought of him as a loner, a recluse [but] he's becoming very unreclusive. It's amazing. He feels this is one of the most important things you can do."