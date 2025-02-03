Meet Elon Musk's 12 Kids

This article includes discussion of child loss.

Over the course of his life thus far, Elon Musk has fathered 12 children with three different women. In 2002, Elon and his now ex-wife, Justine Wilson, welcomed their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, who sadly passed away from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome) when he was only 10 weeks old. In a 2010 essay for Marie Claire, Justine admitted that her now ex-husband's perspective on their infant's death made grieving even more difficult for her. "Elon made it clear that he did not want to talk about Nevada's death," she wrote. "I didn't understand this, just as he didn't understand why I grieved openly, which he regarded as 'emotionally manipulative.'"

As a result, Wilson had no choice but to suppress her grief as much as possible and decided to start IVF treatments a mere two months after the tragedy so she could get pregnant again ASAP. Although Wilson had plenty of distractions in the ensuing years, nothing could keep her sorrow buried forever, ultimately leading to a "years-long inward spiral of depression and distraction." Wilson eventually went to therapy upon her nanny's recommendation and gradually learned how to cope with the loss in a healthier manner. Although Elon never really addressed Nevada's passing, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022 to write that his "firstborn child died in [his] arms."

However, his first wife quoted the tweet and clarified that the SpaceX founder hadn't been holding their baby as he passed — she had. Wilson also called the emotional moment "one of the most sacred and defining moments of my life."

