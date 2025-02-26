The Lavish Life Of Queen Máxima Of The Netherlands

One major part of a royal's job is diplomacy. While few royals in the world have legitimate political power in their country, they do play a big part in maintaining good relationships with other states. This leads many royals to travel across the world quite frequently, and it's no different for Queen Máxima. The Dutch royal goes all over the globe to meet with ambassadors and work to find solutions to problems that their countries face. Máxima has been to dozens of countries on multiple continents. In 2024, for example, Máxima traveled with her husband to the United States, making pit stops in New York and Georgia. Wherever Máxima goes, her goals remain the same. "Whether it is Latin America or Africa, Europe or Asia, it is about being able to make a difference, not where it is easier. And it is precisely in countries where it may not necessarily be easy that a lot of difference can be made," Máxima said in an interview with Hola!, as reported by Hello!.

Advertisement

Máxima doesn't only travel for work, though. Every now and again, she gets to take a vacation, and she's got great options. The Dutch royal family owns vacation homes in Europe and South America. For instance, they have an estate in Argentina, the home country of Queen Máxima, as well as a villa in Tuscany. In 2012, they purchased a home in Kranidi, Greece for a few million dollars. Máxima and her husband once owned real estate in Mozambique, but they sold it after facing some controversy over the property.