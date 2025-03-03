What We Know About Lauren Sanchez's Legal Drama

Lauren Sánchez dated many men before she met the man of her dreams, Jeff Bezos. While the two have been busy pursuing philanthropic work and planning their wedding, Sánchez has also been caught up in some legal drama. In September 2024, it was reported by Page Six that Sánchez was being sued by her previous yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel. Zabel's primary allegation was that Sánchez had stolen the idea of her published children's book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space," from Zabel. Zabel alleges Sánchez copied the idea of her book out of spite after she resigned as Sánchez's yoga instructor in 2010. Zabel stated that she quit because she had a difficult time "living a spiritual life while being around [Sánchez] because she's just a toxic person" (via Daily Mail). Despite resigning as her yoga instructor, she remained cordial with Sánchez.

When Zabel learned Sánchez and Bezos were serious, she had hoped Sánchez had changed. She reached out to both Sánchez and Bezos multiple times in 2022. She told the Daily Mail, "I hoped to inspire Jeff to promote my books, including my then to be upcoming children's book about a cat who flies to space." Sánchez never responded to Zabel's Instagram DMs or emails, but Zabel alleges in November 2022, Bezos' staff acknowledged receiving her email.

Two months later, in January 2023, Sánchez mentioned she wanted to write a children's book about a fly going into space in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. In March 2024, Zabel saw the cover of Sánchez's book and believed it was strongly influenced by her own work.

