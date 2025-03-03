What We Know About Lauren Sanchez's Legal Drama
Lauren Sánchez dated many men before she met the man of her dreams, Jeff Bezos. While the two have been busy pursuing philanthropic work and planning their wedding, Sánchez has also been caught up in some legal drama. In September 2024, it was reported by Page Six that Sánchez was being sued by her previous yoga instructor, Alanna Zabel. Zabel's primary allegation was that Sánchez had stolen the idea of her published children's book, "The Fly Who Flew To Space," from Zabel. Zabel alleges Sánchez copied the idea of her book out of spite after she resigned as Sánchez's yoga instructor in 2010. Zabel stated that she quit because she had a difficult time "living a spiritual life while being around [Sánchez] because she's just a toxic person" (via Daily Mail). Despite resigning as her yoga instructor, she remained cordial with Sánchez.
When Zabel learned Sánchez and Bezos were serious, she had hoped Sánchez had changed. She reached out to both Sánchez and Bezos multiple times in 2022. She told the Daily Mail, "I hoped to inspire Jeff to promote my books, including my then to be upcoming children's book about a cat who flies to space." Sánchez never responded to Zabel's Instagram DMs or emails, but Zabel alleges in November 2022, Bezos' staff acknowledged receiving her email.
Two months later, in January 2023, Sánchez mentioned she wanted to write a children's book about a fly going into space in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. In March 2024, Zabel saw the cover of Sánchez's book and believed it was strongly influenced by her own work.
The lawsuit isn't the first time the yoga instructor took legal action against Sánchez
Before filing her lawsuit, Alanna Zabel sent a cease-and-desist letter to Lauren Sánchez in March 2024 and to Sánchez's publisher in April 2024. Zabel — who has also accused Adam Levine of sending her inappropriate text messages during her time as his yoga instructor — told the Daily Mail, "Knowledge of my work, brand, and children's books — coupled with my outreach to both Lauren and Jeff in 2022 — have at least influenced Lauren's decision ... to write a children's book about an animal who travels into space." Zabel's book, "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars," was published in December 2022.
While both books may be about an animal's adventure into space, the plots, the character development, and the overall message are different. While on "Good Morning America," Sánchez explained that the book is very personal and it is "for the eight-year-old self me, who really felt dumb ... [being] pushed along in public school." She further discussed her struggle with dyslexia and mentioned Flynn, the main character of her new book, also struggles in school with dyslexia.
It's also important to note that these are far from the first books about an animal adventuring into space. "Mousetronaut," "Max Goes to Mars," and "Rocket the Space Giraffe" are just a few examples. So, whether or not Sánchez took inspiration from Zabel is hard to say. Sánchez has yet to comment on the lawsuit and alleged allegations from her former yoga instructor.