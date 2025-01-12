How Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez First Met
Before their names were intertwined in headlines, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were two successful, high-profile individuals leading separate lives. The pair first met in 2016 at an Amazon party celebrating the release of "Manchester By The Sea" (according to Prestige). At the time, Bezos was still the CEO of Amazon and married MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. Meanwhile, Sanchez, a former news anchor, was also married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Ironically, Whitesell is said to have introduced his wife to Bezos, suggesting they work together professionally (per Us Weekly).
However, their initial meeting in 2016 didn't immediately spark a romance. In 2018, they reconnected when Bezos hired Sanchez's aerial production company, Black Ops Aviation, to shoot footage for his space venture, Blue Origin. According to Prestige, their connection deepened because Sanchez helped Bezos to cope with a fear of flying (Bezos had been involved in a scary helicopter crash years before).
Their relationship quickly became front-page news
In January 2019, Jeff Bezos shocked the world by announcing his sudden separation from MacKenzie Scott via X, formerly known as Twitter. Not long after, it was revealed that Bezos had been romantically involved with Lauren Sanchez, who had also recently separated from her husband. To add fuel to the fire, according to People, Sanchez's brother sold information to the National Enquirer, including text messages alleging that Bezos and Sanchez had begun their relationship "long before Bezos's public announcement of their separation." The news of their relationship, plus rumors of infidelity, went on to dominate headlines.
Despite their scandalous start, Bezos and Sanchez's bond only seems to have grown stronger. In 2023, they announced their engagement, marking a new chapter in their relationship. With their wedding on the horizon, the public remains fascinated by their high-profile romance, but beyond the glamor, it's the controversy surrounding how they met that continues to keep them in the headlines.