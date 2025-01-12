How Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez First Met

Before their names were intertwined in headlines, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez were two successful, high-profile individuals leading separate lives. The pair first met in 2016 at an Amazon party celebrating the release of "Manchester By The Sea" (according to Prestige). At the time, Bezos was still the CEO of Amazon and married MacKenzie Scott, his wife of 25 years. Meanwhile, Sanchez, a former news anchor, was also married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell. Ironically, Whitesell is said to have introduced his wife to Bezos, suggesting they work together professionally (per Us Weekly).

However, their initial meeting in 2016 didn't immediately spark a romance. In 2018, they reconnected when Bezos hired Sanchez's aerial production company, Black Ops Aviation, to shoot footage for his space venture, Blue Origin. According to Prestige, their connection deepened because Sanchez helped Bezos to cope with a fear of flying (Bezos had been involved in a scary helicopter crash years before).