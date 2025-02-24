Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proves Her Daughter Didn't Inherit Her Poor Fashion Sense In New Snaps
Like mother, not like daughter. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a carousel of photos to Instagram that showed off an extravagant mother-daughter night out at the White House for her and her eldest daughter, Scarlett Sanders. And while Sarah might be known for her fashion fails, it appeared that Scarlett has inherited a far more attuned sense of fashion. The 12-year-old wore a strapless, floor-length blue dress that she covered with a white fur jacket while entering the White House. She also chose bold, gold heels that paired with her bracelet and went with a bright red lipstick and curled hair that fittingly matched her mom, who wore a gold dress with floral embellishments across the body.
Ever the proud mom, Sarah captioned the post by writing, "A once in a lifetime night to share with my daughter. Dinner at the White House with the President and First Lady, his cabinet and our nations governors." The two appeared to have quite the night, with videos and photos showing Melania Trump appearing to give a speech and Sarah even sitting close enough to post a video of Donald Trump being serenaded by a choir of servicemen. Her daughter Scarlett also showed off her blue dress by posing with a number of guests, but the real eye-grabber was her standing next to Trump himself, who was smiling wide in a tuxedo.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fashion transformation
Scarlett Sanders had plenty of lessons to learn from when deciding what not to wear for her big Washington D.C. night out, especially given her mother's latest tacky outfit. In February, while attending a Historically Black College and Universities summit, Sarah wore a blue-leather skirt that buttoned all the way up the front and paired it with a white work shirt with the collar popped, which made for a jarring visual. But Scarlett could have also learned from her mother's tenure as Donald Trump's press secretary, where she was known to take to the Briefing Room podium and create some fashion faux pas. After all, the Sanders family has have some fun loading up the YouTube clip in which Sarah suddenly found herself wearing the same purple dress as a reporter in the front row.
But another decision that has determined Sarah's outfit choices of late has been her choice to dramatically slim down -– and there are rumors that Ozempic may have helped. One surprising detail we learned from her memoir, "Speaking for Myself," was that working for Donald Trump meant having to build some tough skin, with an excerpt of her writing noting, "Nothing was off-limits to the angriest Trump haters: my character, my weight and appearance, even my fitness to be a mother" (via The New York Times). Sarah's night out with her daughter made it look like her bond with her daughter is quite close — even if Sarah's sartorial senses haven't been passed down to Scarlett.