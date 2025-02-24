Sarah Huckabee Sanders Proves Her Daughter Didn't Inherit Her Poor Fashion Sense In New Snaps

Like mother, not like daughter. Sarah Huckabee Sanders posted a carousel of photos to Instagram that showed off an extravagant mother-daughter night out at the White House for her and her eldest daughter, Scarlett Sanders. And while Sarah might be known for her fashion fails, it appeared that Scarlett has inherited a far more attuned sense of fashion. The 12-year-old wore a strapless, floor-length blue dress that she covered with a white fur jacket while entering the White House. She also chose bold, gold heels that paired with her bracelet and went with a bright red lipstick and curled hair that fittingly matched her mom, who wore a gold dress with floral embellishments across the body.

Advertisement

Ever the proud mom, Sarah captioned the post by writing, "A once in a lifetime night to share with my daughter. Dinner at the White House with the President and First Lady, his cabinet and our nations governors." The two appeared to have quite the night, with videos and photos showing Melania Trump appearing to give a speech and Sarah even sitting close enough to post a video of Donald Trump being serenaded by a choir of servicemen. Her daughter Scarlett also showed off her blue dress by posing with a number of guests, but the real eye-grabber was her standing next to Trump himself, who was smiling wide in a tuxedo.