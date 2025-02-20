Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Tacky Outfit Confirms What We Suspected

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history with her political career. For those wondering what happened to the former Trump press secretary, the politician broke barriers as the state's first female governor, though her middling 50% approval rating as of September 2024 shows she isn't without her detractors. Despite her professional accomplishments, there was nothing to be proud of when it came to one of her wardrobe choices.

On February 18, 2025, Sanders posted about her meeting with Arkansas representative French Hill and state education figures to discuss Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the HBCU Summit. "My administration has been proud to support Arkansas' HBCUs and with Arkansas ACCESS, we'll help every student break barriers to achieve their higher education goals," Sanders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Sanders' educational efforts were admirable on the exterior, her iffy outfit might have distracted some spectators from the topic at hand. Sanders sported an unflattering blue leather button-up skirt, paired with a white button-down shirt and black heels. As if the skirt weren't questionable enough, her decision to leave her shirt collar up raised red flags and confirmed she needs to be in the market for a new stylist.

