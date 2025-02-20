Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Latest Tacky Outfit Confirms What We Suspected
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders made history with her political career. For those wondering what happened to the former Trump press secretary, the politician broke barriers as the state's first female governor, though her middling 50% approval rating as of September 2024 shows she isn't without her detractors. Despite her professional accomplishments, there was nothing to be proud of when it came to one of her wardrobe choices.
On February 18, 2025, Sanders posted about her meeting with Arkansas representative French Hill and state education figures to discuss Historically Black Colleges and Universities at the HBCU Summit. "My administration has been proud to support Arkansas' HBCUs and with Arkansas ACCESS, we'll help every student break barriers to achieve their higher education goals," Sanders wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
While Sanders' educational efforts were admirable on the exterior, her iffy outfit might have distracted some spectators from the topic at hand. Sanders sported an unflattering blue leather button-up skirt, paired with a white button-down shirt and black heels. As if the skirt weren't questionable enough, her decision to leave her shirt collar up raised red flags and confirmed she needs to be in the market for a new stylist.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had several fashion fails
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders' fashion fail at the HBCU Summit is not the first time she's publicly worn outfits that completely missed the mark. Her February 2025 Super Bowl outfit that pulled together odd shades and failed to match didn't do her stunning weight loss transformation any justice and had some questioning if she might be taking Ozempic. Another number she donned in a February 6, 2025, Instagram post demonstrated her questionable shirt collar preference when she, again, wore it up around her neck.
One outfit she wore especially created an eyesore with its tacky blue and white stripes, ruffled sleeves, and hemline, as seen in an X, formerly known as Twitter, post in December 2022. Some social media users observed it made Sanders look like an old-fashioned doll. "What does Sarah Huckabee Sanders' outfit remind you of?" one X user asked. "Me? Raggedy Ann. Lol."
X users were also critical in another instance she attempted stripes, this time brown and tan, while greeting a group of children. "Kids from Arkansas are disgusted by Sarah Huckabee Sanders's outfit," an X user wrote in a May 7, 2024 post. Therefore, regardless of the time or place, Sanders has demonstrated her fashion choices might not be up to par with her eventful career.