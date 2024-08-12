Sarah Huckabee Sanders Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

In an ideal world, women should be able to work without style impacting their success or public perception. But the truth is, when women develop a high profile in the political arena, their fashion choices matter. Whether it's Michelle Obama getting called out for her inappropriate outfits or Melania Trump causing a stir with her outrageous aesthetic choices, the critical eye aimed toward women's fashion doesn't discriminate according to ideology.

Former Trump administration press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made more headlines for her attitude in the press briefing room than she did for her sense of style, but the current Governor of Arkansas has a lot of unfortunate misses in her catalog. Whether it's an issue with poorly-fitting clothing (as seen in the red dress above), badly performing undergarments, ugly prints, or unflattering silhouettes, Huckabee Sanders has sported a lot of flops at her public appearances. It's not as if Huckabee Sanders can't afford a solid wardrobe either, so the bad tailoring and flimsy fabric can't be blamed on budget constraints. These are Sarah Huckabee Sanders' most questionable fashion choices.

