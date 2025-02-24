Leighton Meester's Stunning Hair Transformation

Most known for playing Queen "B" Blair Waldorf on "Gossip Girl," Leighton Meester is all grown up and looks totally unrecognizable from her CW days. While her big brown eyes and dimpled smile have stayed consistent throughout her career, Meester has changed up her hair quite a few times since she first came on the scene.

Originally a blonde, Meester has experimented with brown curls, platinum locks, and even a stunning auburn mermaid mane. Like her hair, the actor has had some pretty drastic image changes because of her career. Starting on stage in a production of "The Wizard of Oz," Meester has had a steady stream of TV roles since she was young. Aside from her "Gossip Girl" fame, she starred in the 2018 ABC sitcom "Single Parents," and many films, including the 2012 Adam Sandler comedy "That's My Boy" and 2023's "River Wild" — starring alongside her husband, Adam Brody.

Each role came with a new 'do to add to Meester's hair bucket list. With a career of styles under her belt, the star's hair timeline is extensive — but we've outlined the gist below.

