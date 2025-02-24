Leighton Meester's Stunning Hair Transformation
Most known for playing Queen "B" Blair Waldorf on "Gossip Girl," Leighton Meester is all grown up and looks totally unrecognizable from her CW days. While her big brown eyes and dimpled smile have stayed consistent throughout her career, Meester has changed up her hair quite a few times since she first came on the scene.
Originally a blonde, Meester has experimented with brown curls, platinum locks, and even a stunning auburn mermaid mane. Like her hair, the actor has had some pretty drastic image changes because of her career. Starting on stage in a production of "The Wizard of Oz," Meester has had a steady stream of TV roles since she was young. Aside from her "Gossip Girl" fame, she starred in the 2018 ABC sitcom "Single Parents," and many films, including the 2012 Adam Sandler comedy "That's My Boy" and 2023's "River Wild" — starring alongside her husband, Adam Brody.
Each role came with a new 'do to add to Meester's hair bucket list. With a career of styles under her belt, the star's hair timeline is extensive — but we've outlined the gist below.
Leighton is a natural blonde
Before her big break on "Gossip Girl," Leighton Meester snagged small roles in a few popular dramas, including "Law & Order," "Veronica Mars," "Entourage," and "House." Her 2006 "House" appearance went viral on social media in 2023 because people couldn't believe how different she looked. Meester sported blonde straight hair during the episode. Upper East Siders may be appalled by this revelation, but the actor's "Gossip Girl" trademark hair is far from her inherited light locks.
Her 2000s natural blonde era gained lots of praise on X (formerly Twitter), with many people comparing her to fellow actor Jessica Alba in the 2005 film "Fantastic Four." "Omgggggg she's so pretty blonde," one person wrote under the photos of Meester, while another opined, "The blonde looks good on her!" One X user even commented about imagining her "Gossip Girl" character, Blair Waldorf, with blonde hair, but then again, Blair wouldn't be the same without her iconic brunette curls.
The iconic Blair Waldorf look
For nearly every on-screen duo, the blonde and brunette best friend trope is a must — think Betty and Veronica from "Riverdale," or even Wayne and Garth from "Wayne's World." Considering that Blake Lively was already the blonde bombshell Serena van der Woodsen on "Gossip Girl," Leighton Meester had to go darker for her role as Blair Waldorf. Josh Schwartz, the show's creator, told The Hollywood Reporter that he asked Meester to color her hair before the series' 2007 pilot. "A risky move on her part in the middle of pilot season, but she did a sink-rinse dye job to audition as a brunette," he said.
Meester's expertise in hair dye was limited, and she confessed to ELLE that her hair didn't come out the way she wanted at first. "I got a box and I colored it and it turned green! All different shades of green throughout," she said. Fortunately, her roommate at the time was in cosmetology school and was able to rectify the situation before the audition.
She eventually settled into the brunette look, turning her hair into an iconic show symbol, but not without a little accessory. She told the outlet that headbands were never a part of her personal style, but she and "GG" stylist Eric Daman agreed it would be chic for Blair, saying, "It was like a crown in a modern-style way." And thus, the iconic Blair was created.
Leighton Meester goes platinum
After the "Gossip Girl's" 2012 ending, it was time for Leighton Meester to shed her Blair hair — headbands included — and experiment with a new look; the star did not disappoint. Meester channeled Marilyn Monroe when she dyed her hair an unrecognizable platinum blonde in 2018, debuting the color on Instagram. "Having a blonde moment," she wrote in the caption. She took the transformation even further and chopped her long locks into a chic, shoulder-length bob.
A bleach job like that would be risky for some, but Meester wasn't worried about her hair falling out. Speaking to PopSugar, she said that she completely trusted her hairstylist, Aura Friedman, and that she'd prepped for the treatment by nourishing her hair with masks and proteins. "My hair was also completely virgin. So I felt that I was in a good place to do it." She admitted that the urge to cut and dye her hair was on a whim, telling the outlet: "I want to try something completely drastic and different, and I thought this is the right moment to do it. You know when you just get it in your mind, and you have to do it?" Although it may have been hard for "Gossip Girl" fans to picture Meester blonde, she certainly pulled it off.
Leighton's mirco moment
Leighton Meester eventually said "xoxo" to her platinum blonde and tried out a unique, new style for her hair: micro-bangs. Channeling Audrey Hepburn with extra short fringe, Meester debuted her haircut at the 2023 "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" premiere, which she was attending with Adam Brody. She later showed them off on Instagram, pairing the French-style bangs with a red lip and black, patent leather loafers. The baby bangs were certainly trending at the time, with many stars attempting an edgy baby curtain bang.
Celebrity hairstylist Calriss Anya Rubenstein, the purported brains behind Meester's bangs, told Entertainment Tonight that the actor has no attachment to her hair, making her a blast to work with and experiment on. "We've worked together for years, so there is trust there. She is really open when it comes to her hair and often has ideas, but is totally open to switching it up. It makes working together really easy and fun. ... She can pull off anything," Rubenstein shared. Not everyone can pull off a baby bang, but thanks to Rubenstein, Meester tried it and nailed it.
Leighton Meester stunned with auburn curls at the SAG Awards
Leighton Meester debuted a more mature look in February 2025. The actor was channeling elegant Princess Ariel with strikingly long, wavy, red locks at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which she attended with "O.C." alum Adam Brody on her arm. Her hair was the true statement piece of the night's look, which she paired with a strapless, army-green gown and matching chiffon scarf. Her hairstylist, Clariss Anya Rubenstein, posted her work on Instagram, and many fans drooled over Meester's new style. "It takes a lot for me to not look at Adam Brody, but this hair has me captivated," one user commented — our thoughts exactly.
Meester debuted her dramatic ginger look while supporting Brody, who was nominated for best actor in a comedy series for his role in "Nobody Wants This." A few days before the SAG Awards, Variety announced that Meester will be joining the Season 2 cast of the Netflix series, which stars her husband and her fellow "Gossip Girl" alum Kristen Bell. She may not have had the signature brunette bounce to her hair that night, but Meester certainly channeled "Gossip Girl" with Bell when they performed a hilarious skit as their perspective "GG" characters (via X). What hair color she will sport alongside Bell and Brody in "Nobody Wants This" is a mystery, but we hope it's another bold chapter in Meester's hair bible.