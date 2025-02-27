The journey of a child star can be a perilous one. It's no secret that becoming famous can undoubtedly mess with anybody's head, but imagine the psychological impact that fame can have on a child — especially when that fame evaporates the moment that adolescence rears its awkward head. While examples abound of young actors who've gone off the rails as adults, there have are also those child stars who ditched Hollywood for surprisingly normal jobs. Meanwhile, there have also been plenty who've managed to successfully navigate the transition from kid to grownup actor while avoiding the familiar pitfalls that have thrown so many off course.

Take Fivel Stewart, who began acting on camera as a youngster and then added teen pop star to her roster of credits before demonstrating the acting skills that have launched her into a successful Hollywood career. It may seem like her career is just kicking off, but the reality is that she's two decades into it. But how did she get from there to here? It's a fascinating journey, and all will be revealed by reading on to experience the stunning transformation of Fivel Stewart.