Pamela Anderson's Best Make-Up Free Looks Yet

Pamela Anderson has been turning heads since day one, going from modeling gigs to more prominent jobs like "Playboy" covers and as C.J. Parker on "Baywatch." But while it sounds like Anderson was living the Hollywood dream, her life has been filled with sadness and tragedy. But today, she has managed to take her power back, including with her appearance.

Anderson was widely regarded as a sex symbol, which seemingly typecasted her into roles that focused more on her body than her talent. Then came the infamous stolen sex tape during her marriage to Tommy Lee, which intensified this hypersexualization. She resented this fixation on her looks, telling People in January 2023: "I never thought I was pretty ... I didn't like that I had any kind of qualities that were attracting the wrong kind of attention."

In the last few years, Anderson has dialed back on makeup, starting after the death of her longtime makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, in 2019. "She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it's just better for me not to wear makeup," she told Elle in August 2023. However, Anderson's decision also seemingly has to do with finally having authority over her appearance — which she says she didn't have in her early career — and defying the industry's obsession with vanity. "I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it's just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone's doing," she continued. Below, we revisit Anderson's best no-makeup looks.

