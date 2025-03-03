Jill & Joe Biden Look So Different In Throwback Snap From Their Younger Years

Joe Biden has served in the White House on two separate occasions; first as vice president to President Barack Obama, from 2009 to 2017, and again as President of the United States from 2021 to 2025. Someone who's been by his side through it all is Joe's wife since 1977, Dr. Jill Biden, who's notably had a stunning transformation during that time. However, the couple reached their highest level of notoriety later in life, meaning there may be a good amount of people who haven't seen the Bidens in their younger years. And one throwback picture, in particular, offers a glimpse at a very different moment in time for them.

Advertisement

Penske Media/Getty Images

We don't really do age-shaming here, but it's hard not to notice that both Joe and Jill have noticeably fewer wrinkles in the above photo . They also just have a more youthful aura about them in general, to say nothing of the former president's fuller head of hair. Now, at first glance, one may assume this image is from very early in Joe and Jill Biden's marriage, considering it's in black and white.

In reality, the picture was taken during the Clinton administration. Photographer Kyle Samperton snapped the pic in February 1996, when the Bidens were attending a dinner for then-President of France Jacques Chirac at the White House. At the time, Joe was in the midst of his lengthy tenure representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate, while he and Jill were just under a year and a half away from celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement