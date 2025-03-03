Walmart Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey Is Completely Unrecognizable Now

The internet is good for many things, but above all, it introduced us to yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey. The country artist's story might be one of the sweetest modern journeys to stardom. In 2018, Ramsey, who was 11 years old at the time, went viral after a video of him singing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in an aisle of Walmart was posted on TikTok. His voice echoed in every pocket of social media — thus, "the Walmart yodeling kid" was born.

"I didn't know what viral was. I didn't know what a meme was. I didn't grow up with internet," Ramsey told CMT. That didn't stop the singer from signing up for a profile on every social media platform. His Instagram is filled with promotional flyers for new songs and upcoming tours, but the biggest shock when you click on the page has to be his face. Ramsey no longer looks like the little Walmart kid; he is all grown up and at the top of the list of country stars who look completely unrecognizable. In January 2025, celebrity photographer Damon Baker — who was the brains behind Noah Beck's racy Instagram photos — photographed Ramsey, and the results had the internet in shambles.

"I can't get over the fact this is the walmart yodelling kid [sic]," one user commented. "WHEN DID HE GET THIS OLD????" said another. Ramsey was dressed in tattered, punk-inspired clothing, with leather accents and nods to his Western roots.

