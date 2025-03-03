Walmart Yodeling Kid Mason Ramsey Is Completely Unrecognizable Now
The internet is good for many things, but above all, it introduced us to yodeling sensation Mason Ramsey. The country artist's story might be one of the sweetest modern journeys to stardom. In 2018, Ramsey, who was 11 years old at the time, went viral after a video of him singing Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues" in an aisle of Walmart was posted on TikTok. His voice echoed in every pocket of social media — thus, "the Walmart yodeling kid" was born.
"I didn't know what viral was. I didn't know what a meme was. I didn't grow up with internet," Ramsey told CMT. That didn't stop the singer from signing up for a profile on every social media platform. His Instagram is filled with promotional flyers for new songs and upcoming tours, but the biggest shock when you click on the page has to be his face. Ramsey no longer looks like the little Walmart kid; he is all grown up and at the top of the list of country stars who look completely unrecognizable. In January 2025, celebrity photographer Damon Baker — who was the brains behind Noah Beck's racy Instagram photos — photographed Ramsey, and the results had the internet in shambles.
"I can't get over the fact this is the walmart yodelling kid [sic]," one user commented. "WHEN DID HE GET THIS OLD????" said another. Ramsey was dressed in tattered, punk-inspired clothing, with leather accents and nods to his Western roots.
From department stores to the Opry
Mason Ramsey's viral moment got him up on stage at The Grand Ole Opry before he was a teenager, but his 2023 Opry comeback was even more impressive. In both performances, Ramsey sang his famous "Lovesick Blues" cover; in 2023, his classic yodels had dropped a few octaves. In a YouTube video Ramsey posted comparing the two performances, it was evident that the country singer not only grew into his guitar, but his voice, too. "For the past two years, I've been just writing songs. I was just waiting for my voice to change," he told the Country Music Association in September 2024.
He may have got his start in an aisle of a Walmart, but Ramsey has since played incredible venues with even more incredible people. In June 2024, Ramsey sang his song "Blue Over You" with Lana Del Rey live at Boston's Fenway Park. Less than a year later, Ramsey announced his 2025 headlining tour with Monster Energy, just after he released his debut full-length album, "I'll See You In My Dreams." "This album is a reflection of my journey, and I want my fans to feel like they're getting to know the real me," he told Country Central. "I can't wait to hit the road and share it with everyone." He may not have been one of the TikTok stars up for a Grammy, but his future looks bright.