Tragic Details About Marie Osmond's Struggle With Body Image

This article contains discussion of eating disorders.

It's no secret that young performers are under constant pressure to look their best and to maintain a perfect public image at all times. But while it's always been hard to be a teenager working in the entertainment industry, it had to be especially difficult before conversations regarding the ethics of it all really entered the public consciousness — never mind the constantly-changing definition of a "perfect female body" that many young women still feel pressured to abide by. One former child star who's spoken rather candidly about struggling with her own body image is country icon Marie Osmond.

Advertisement

Marie, who began hosting the variety show "Donny & Marie" with her older brother Donny Osmond when she was just 16 years old, peeled back the curtain on her tragic life story during a 2015 interview with Closer Weekly. The singer recounted one particularly traumatic incident where a group of the show's producers took her outside and berated her over her weight, despite the fact that she was only 103 pounds at the time.

"[They told me] that I was obese, disgusting and a disgrace to my family. That I needed to keep food out of my fat face," Marie shockingly revealed. The producers even insinuated that her weight could get the show canned by the network, with Marie recalling, "This sent me on a head trip — that 250 people could lose their jobs because of me." Heartbreakingly, she ended up starving herself until she was around six pounds lighter as a result.

Advertisement