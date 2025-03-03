Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille Is Unrecognizable In Photos From Her 'One Tree Hill' Days

If you've had to stop and pause an episode of "Yellowstone" because you couldn't put your finger on why Kelsey Asbille, aka Monica Dutton, looked so familiar, you probably originally knew her as Gigi Silveri from "One Tree Hill." Asbille, who was credited back then as Kelsey Chow, was only on 18 of the teen drama's 187 episodes, but she left a lasting impression for fans during Seasons 3, 4, and 6. Her character dated Mouth McFadden (played by Lee Norris) before breaking up with him, only to later try getting him back. Asbille's "One Tree Hill" run lasted from 2005 to 2009, and then she became a Disney Channel star on the Disney XD series, "Pair of Kings," from 2010 to 2013.

Unlike many of her former "One Tree Hill" co-stars who took the leap to Hallmark, Asbille didn't go on to star in Hallmark projects. Instead, she's been taking on much darker, more serious roles, such as "Yellowstone," the Netflix psychological thriller "Don't Move," and a recurring role on the TV series "Fargo." Though her character didn't always have short hair, Asbille's "Yellowstone" persona eventually rocked a cute bob haircut, and so did her character in "Don't Move." But if you take a closer look at the actor, you'll see how much she's changed since her "One Tree Hill" era: she had longer hair and wore glasses on screen. Instead of the jet-black hair that Asbille's fans recognize her with today, she had brown hair that sometimes included blonde highlights — like when she attended the premiere of "Rush Hour 3" in 2007.

