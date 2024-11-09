Why The Actor Who Plays Yellowstone's Monica Looks So Familiar

The neo-western drama "Yellowstone" quickly became a cultural phenomenon when it premiered on Paramount+ back in 2018. While fans will no doubt be disappointed that the show's fifth season is its final one, the good news is that the franchise at large isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Two spinoff series have already been released, with two more currently in the works. Furthermore, a sequel series titled "The Madison" is coming down the pipeline as well.

Advertisement

Since the earliest days of "Yellowstone," one of the show's key players has been actor Kelsey Asbille. She stars as Monica Long Dutton, a Native American woman caught in the middle of the land dispute between the members of her reservation and the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which she married into. In playing this role, Asbille has not only garnered plenty of mainstream attention, but also shared the screen with the likes of Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, and Kevin Costner, among others. Teasing what fans can expect from the final batch of episodes, Asbille told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think the way [series co-creator Taylor Sheridan] has crafted this ending is so perfect ... A deserved ending for all the characters."

Advertisement

All that being said, while "Yellowstone" has arguably been Asbille's biggest brush with the limelight, it certainly wasn't her first — and it certainly won't be her last. Not only does the 33-year-old's acting career date back to 2005, but she shows no signs of resting on her laurels anytime soon.