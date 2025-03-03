Is Angelina Jolie Dating Akala? The Rumors, Debunked
From her wild youth to her well-documented marriage with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's relationship history has kept fans entertained through the years; some might even argue it's been more entertaining than some of her movies. (Smearing her blood on a shirt for her wedding to Jonny Lee Miller comes to mind. As does wearing a vial of Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck.)
So what's the truth about her rumored romance with British author, political activist, and rapper Akala? Since 2023, Akala and the "Maria" actor have been spotted around the globe, sparking gossip that this pairing has longevity and that Jolie has finally moved on from her painfully messy divorce from Pitt. The two were seen in Jamaica in May 2023, joined by Jolie's daughters Zahara and Shiloh. Then there were sightings of Jolie and Akala in Milan, New York, Venice, and London the following year, further adding fuel to the relationship fire and giving hopeless romantics hope that a love life after Pitt was possible for Jolie.
There's another woman in Akala's life
The romance rumors, however, appear to have no legs. Angelina Jolie confirmed to The Wall Street Journal at the end of 2023 that she wasn't in a relationship, and sources close to the Oscar winner confirmed to People that the two are not dating, adding that Akala's partner, Chanelle Newman, has been at every event where Jolie and Akala were seen together.
Akala also put the rumors on ice, introducing Newman as his girlfriend at a Christmas party at the end of 2024 and appearing with her at a BAFTAs after-party in February 2025. Along with their romantic partnership, Newman is Akala's talent manager and co-founder of Immovable Studios, which produces many of Akala's projects. So, where does that leave Jolie? As she told WSJ, she isn't very social outside of life with her privacy-seeking children, who she called the "closest people to me." Although there appears to be no romance brewing between Akala and Jolie, Jolie does have a close friendship with him and Newman.