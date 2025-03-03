Is Angelina Jolie Dating Akala? The Rumors, Debunked

From her wild youth to her well-documented marriage with Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie's relationship history has kept fans entertained through the years; some might even argue it's been more entertaining than some of her movies. (Smearing her blood on a shirt for her wedding to Jonny Lee Miller comes to mind. As does wearing a vial of Billy Bob Thornton's blood around her neck.)

So what's the truth about her rumored romance with British author, political activist, and rapper Akala? Since 2023, Akala and the "Maria" actor have been spotted around the globe, sparking gossip that this pairing has longevity and that Jolie has finally moved on from her painfully messy divorce from Pitt. The two were seen in Jamaica in May 2023, joined by Jolie's daughters Zahara and Shiloh. Then there were sightings of Jolie and Akala in Milan, New York, Venice, and London the following year, further adding fuel to the relationship fire and giving hopeless romantics hope that a love life after Pitt was possible for Jolie.