Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Kids Confess Their Wishes Amid Divorce

After first calling it quits in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy divorce is finally over. The former it-couple came to a settlement on December 31, 2024. It's never easy for any kids to watch their parents go through a painful divorce. And, for Jolie and Pitt's six kids, this struggle lasted for a whopping eight years. Watching this tumultuous period come to its long-awaited end is surely a big change and a weight off the Jolie-Pitt kids' shoulders. And, according to a source close to Jolie, the kids have an idea of how they want this next chapter to go.

Jolie and Pitt's relationship and subsequent split have been hot topics since the start. As such, Jolie and Pitt's kids wanted their mom to take control of the narrative, rather than keeping quiet about the difficulties amidst their divorce. A source told People, "They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years..." Yet, Jolie has, instead, given them an important lesson. The source says that rather than airing out her dirty laundry to the world, Jolie "reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."

Now, that the storm of the Jolie-Pitt split appears to finally be passing, the kids have apparently taken Jolie's outlook to heart. There's one thing that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox may be seeking more of moving forward: privacy.

