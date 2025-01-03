Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Kids Confess Their Wishes Amid Divorce
After first calling it quits in 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's messy divorce is finally over. The former it-couple came to a settlement on December 31, 2024. It's never easy for any kids to watch their parents go through a painful divorce. And, for Jolie and Pitt's six kids, this struggle lasted for a whopping eight years. Watching this tumultuous period come to its long-awaited end is surely a big change and a weight off the Jolie-Pitt kids' shoulders. And, according to a source close to Jolie, the kids have an idea of how they want this next chapter to go.
Jolie and Pitt's relationship and subsequent split have been hot topics since the start. As such, Jolie and Pitt's kids wanted their mom to take control of the narrative, rather than keeping quiet about the difficulties amidst their divorce. A source told People, "They have wanted her to speak up for herself, to defend herself over these years..." Yet, Jolie has, instead, given them an important lesson. The source says that rather than airing out her dirty laundry to the world, Jolie "reminds them to focus on changing laws over telling public stories."
Now, that the storm of the Jolie-Pitt split appears to finally be passing, the kids have apparently taken Jolie's outlook to heart. There's one thing that Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox may be seeking more of moving forward: privacy.
Jolie and Pitt's kids are moving on
With the dust of her divorce finally settling, Angelina Jolie is likely ready for a brand new chapter, too. In December 2024, she made her first appearance on a late-night talk show in more than a decade. While appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," she opened up about where her kids are heading. "I think some of them [want to work] off-camera, behind the scenes, but they really, really want to be — especially Shiloh — they want to be private," she said, adding, "Just private, not photographed, not on the thing. I think, her most of all, would like privacy," per The Mirror.
With the exception of 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox (at the time of this report), the Jolie-Pitt kids are 18 or older. As a result, they're embarking on adulthood and free to make more of their own decisions. Clearly this means that some of them will be heading into the entertainment business — though they seemingly aren't chasing their parents' fame. And they may be looking for a life of privacy and philanthropy, per their mother's example.
It also appears that their reported estrangement from dad Brad Pitt isn't slowing down any time soon. Jolie and Pitt's divorce finalization comes less than a year after their daughter Shiloh made the decision on her 18th birthday to drop Pitt from her last name. In their day-to-day lives, multiple of her siblings are reportedly distancing themselves from their dad by just going by Jolie, as well.