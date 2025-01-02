Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Messy Divorce Is Finally Over. Here's What We Know
One of the messiest, most high-profile Hollywood divorces in recent memory has finally been put to rest as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a settlement. The news comes eight years after the former flames first split in 2016, which was followed by a contentious legal battle over both the custody of the couple's six children, complex legal drama regarding the judge presiding over their divorce, and the ownership of a French vineyard that saw the pair and their legal teams dragging each other through the mud for the better part of a decade.
Jolie's lawyers confirmed the news of the split in a statement to NBC News on December 31, sharing: "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." Meanwhile, Pitt's legal team has yet to release a public statement about the latest development.
The details and terms of their divorce settlement have not been made public, and the settlement does not bring their legal battle to an end altogether. The A-list stars are still locked in a lawsuit over the Château Miraval winery. This lawsuit, which has led to the airing of many grievances by and against both stars, may continue to play out in headlines until a settlement or ruling is reached.
What the future looks like in the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie in October 2021 for reneging on an agreement they'd made when Jolie sold her shares of the winery to Russian billionaire and alcohol magnate Yuri Shefler. Pitt alleged that Jolie agreed that neither of them would sell their shares without each other's approval.
Notably, some of the most high-profile and salacious claims that have surfaced following their split have been a result of Pitt's lawsuit over the winery. Jolie's lawyers claimed that she attempted to sell her shares to Pitt, but alleged that Pitt required her to sign an NDA regarding the sale. According to Jolie's lawyers, the NDA was intended to silence the actress with regards to Jolie's allegations that Pitt was abusive toward her and their children during their marriage. Pitt and his lawyers have vehemently denied Jolie's allegations, and further claimed that Jolie attempted to turn their children against him amid their custody battle.
It seems this lawsuit may continue to hover like a specter over the former couple. "Until he drops his lawsuit, this family will not have the peace and healing they so very much desire and deserve," an unnamed source told People on December 30, adding that Jolie "will continue to stand up to him." It's unclear at this point if or how their divorce settlement will impact the ongoing Château Miraval lawsuit.