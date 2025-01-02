Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Messy Divorce Is Finally Over. Here's What We Know

One of the messiest, most high-profile Hollywood divorces in recent memory has finally been put to rest as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached a settlement. The news comes eight years after the former flames first split in 2016, which was followed by a contentious legal battle over both the custody of the couple's six children, complex legal drama regarding the judge presiding over their divorce, and the ownership of a French vineyard that saw the pair and their legal teams dragging each other through the mud for the better part of a decade.

Jolie's lawyers confirmed the news of the split in a statement to NBC News on December 31, sharing: "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over." Meanwhile, Pitt's legal team has yet to release a public statement about the latest development.

The details and terms of their divorce settlement have not been made public, and the settlement does not bring their legal battle to an end altogether. The A-list stars are still locked in a lawsuit over the Château Miraval winery. This lawsuit, which has led to the airing of many grievances by and against both stars, may continue to play out in headlines until a settlement or ruling is reached.

