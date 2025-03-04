The Bill Clinton Scandal Cost Monica Lewinsky A Staggering Amount Of Money

The Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky scandal was one of the biggest news stories of the late 1990s. But in the aftermath of the initial media circus, Lewinsky was left to pick up the pieces of her life, all while dealing with her newfound (and unwanted) notoriety. Much has been said about the constant ridicule the former White House intern faced at the hands of the American people due to her affair with the 42nd President of the United States. However, diving deeper into the untold truth of Monica Lewinsky reveals that the highly-publicized scandal also cost her a staggering amount of money.

Advertisement

In February 2025, Lewinsky launched a podcast titled "Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky" via iHeartMedia. In the premiere episode, she opened up about the legal fees she accumulated amid the investigation into her affair with Bill Clinton while he was in office. According to Lewinsky, she and her family had to pay upwards of $1 million dollars out of pocket by the time all was said and done. Lewinsky had expected at least some financial assistance, given the extraordinary circumstances, but had no such luck. "[It was] another stripping of my sense of justice and the way the world works, and I think I had lost so much of that in the investigation," she said (via Us Weekly). "There was just a sense of unfairness. I had made mistakes, but it felt like there was one set of rules for most people, and somehow, I had to abide by a different set of rules."

Advertisement