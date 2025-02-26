Why Insiders Say The Simmering Feud Between Melania And Ivanka Trump Is Heating Up

There has long been talk that Melania Trump's relationship with Ivanka Trump isn't exactly good, and it appears that rumors of their renewed relationship may have just been debunked. Instead of growing closer as stepmother and stepdaughter, Melania and Ivanka's feud is seemingly growing even deeper.

In the early days of Donald Trump's first presidency, Ivanka took over many of the typical first lady responsibilities. She even reportedly requested that the "Office of the First Lady" be updated to be called the "Office of the First Family." Suffice it to say, this apparently felt like an overstep to Melania. Since then, as one source put it, "Ivanka will always be a thorn in her side," per the Daily Mail. Now, nearly a decade has passed, Ivanka has made a seemingly permanent exit from the political world, and Donald's second presidency is underway.

However, the hatchet is far from buried, and it seems that neither time nor Ivanka's absence from the White House is healing this wound. Melania is reportedly referring to her stepdaughter as "the princess." Interestingly, rather than easing the seemingly competitive dynamic between the two, it appears that Ivanka's step away from the political arena is actually adding new fuel to the fire for Melania.

