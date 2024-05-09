Signs Ivanka Trump's Exit From The Political World Is Permanent
Ivanka Trump's stunning transformation from a businesswoman and "Apprentice" judge to a senior White House advisor was shockingly fast. But once her dad, Donald Trump, left office, she retreated into private life even quicker. Now that The Donald is eyeing a second term, supporters are wondering whether his oldest daughter will join his cabinet again — or at least put in an appearance at a rally once in a while. But despite one recent rumor, all signs point to Ivanka's staying out of politics for the foreseeable future. Puck quoted an anonymous source who asserted that the former first daughter is "privately not ruling out having some sort of role" in Donald's administration if he's voted back in.
They added, "After a longstanding position of ruling it out, she's more open to it." The insider also predicted that Ivanka would become more prominent around July 2024, when the Republican National Convention will make Donald the party's official nominee. However, when approached for comment, the message from a spokesperson for Ivanka and her husband was crystal clear: "As they've both repeatedly stated, Ivanka and Jared [Kushner] continue to focus on their family and lives in the private sector and do not intend to go back to politics." It's possible the spokesperson was just trying to cover until they're ready to go public. But Ivanka's actions indicate that she's not looking to change her life any time soon.
Ivanka avoids speaking about her father
When her father was in office, Ivanka Trump was a prominent figure at cabinet meetings; when he first ran for re-election, she was there at his side during rallies. Her social media feed often contained praise for Donald Trump's mission and achievements: "No president has fought harder for American workers than @realDonaldTrump!" was just one of her Instagram raves. Photos included plenty of American flags in the background and proud poses from the Oval Office and Rose Garden. But the woman who once had an office in the West Wing of the White House has shown no indication of wanting to reclaim her desk.
In early 2024, when Donald announced his intention to run for president again, Ivanka swiftly came out with her own statement. According to People, she declared her love for her father once again, while also clarifying, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." The businesswoman has lived up to her word, avoiding all commentary on the election — or any hot-button issue, for that matter. Ivanka's one concession to current events was a trip she and her husband Jared Kushner took to Israel and neighboring Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the region.
Unlike brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the former first daughter hasn't made the conservative media rounds, or posted tweets about the unfairness of a certain hush money trial. She may be rooting for her dad to win, but it looks as though Ivanka is quite content to do so from a comfortable distance this time around.
Ivanka is busy reframing her public image
Now free from the constraints of D.C. life and business management (she shuttered her clothing and shoe lines in 2018 amid conflict-of-interest grumbling), Ivanka Trump is enjoying life as a wife, mother, and Florida socialite. Her social media is limited to pics of family vacations and fancy fundraisers, plus the occasional glamour shots from weddings and other society events (one particular shot of Ivanka in a risqué red minidress caused a bit of a stir). And, to put even more distance between herself and her controversial family, the former first daughter is rebranding herself as "the enlightened Trump."
For instance, a typical Instagram post now might be a quote from Thoreau's "Walden" ("The cost of a thing is the amount of what I will call life which is required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run") or her thoughts about Transcendental Meditation. "TM effortlessly weaves inner peace, mental clarity, and resilience into the fabric of my daily life," she explained. Likewise, Ivanka even seems to be entering her own "Tortured Poets" era, sharing a nature-themed verse she wrote after a trip to Utah.
In keeping with her focus on motherhood, Ivanka also shared her parenting goal of keeping her three kids away from social media. The "Trump Card" author's 13-year-old daughter has a teen-safe smartphone, which safeguards her mental health and protects her from gossip and inappropriate material. All this adds up to some pretty solid reasoning for Ivanka to keep out of the political scene.