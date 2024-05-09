Signs Ivanka Trump's Exit From The Political World Is Permanent

When her father was in office, Ivanka Trump was a prominent figure at cabinet meetings; when he first ran for re-election, she was there at his side during rallies. Her social media feed often contained praise for Donald Trump's mission and achievements: "No president has fought harder for American workers than @realDonaldTrump!" was just one of her Instagram raves. Photos included plenty of American flags in the background and proud poses from the Oval Office and Rose Garden. But the woman who once had an office in the West Wing of the White House has shown no indication of wanting to reclaim her desk.

In early 2024, when Donald announced his intention to run for president again, Ivanka swiftly came out with her own statement. According to People, she declared her love for her father once again, while also clarifying, "This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family." The businesswoman has lived up to her word, avoiding all commentary on the election — or any hot-button issue, for that matter. Ivanka's one concession to current events was a trip she and her husband Jared Kushner took to Israel and neighboring Gaza during the ongoing conflict in the region.

Unlike brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, the former first daughter hasn't made the conservative media rounds, or posted tweets about the unfairness of a certain hush money trial. She may be rooting for her dad to win, but it looks as though Ivanka is quite content to do so from a comfortable distance this time around.