Everything We Know About HGTV Alum Charles 'Todd' Hill's Legal Woes

Former TV personality Charles "Todd" Hill was once known as "Mr. Flip It" as he showed off his real estate acumen and business talents on one of HGTV's many fun, binge-worthy TV shows, "Flip It To Win It," back in 2014. Hill was part of one of the show's five teams of expert flippers who bought homes at auction before even looking inside and then had to turn them into dream homes to sell for a profit. Five years later, however, things went south for Hill when he was indicted in November 2019 following a lengthy investigation into allegations of fraud conducted by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office in California.

Advertisement

In September 2023, Hill admitted to perpetrating a number of different financial crimes that occurred before, during, and after the filming of "Flip It To Win It." These crimes included multiple instances of fraud against several different victims, and his plea included numerous "white-collar enhancements," according to a press release issued by the DA's office. As a result, Hill was sentenced to four years in Santa Clara County Jail and was remanded into the facility's custody in April 2024.

"Some see the huge amount of money in Silicon Valley real estate as a business opportunity," District Attorney Jeff Rosen shared in his press statement. "Others, unfortunately, see it as a criminal opportunity — and we will hold those people strictly accountable." Along with his jail time, Hill was ordered to pay back a total of $9,402,678.43 in restitution to 11 victims who were defrauded by the admitted real-estate con man.

Advertisement