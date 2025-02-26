Michelle Trachtenberg's Last Batch Of Social Media Posts Are So Heartbreaking Now
The New York Post reported that "Harriet the Spy" and "Gossip Girl" star Michelle Trachtenberg was found dead in an apartment complex in New York City on February 26, 2025, at the age of 39. Following the tragic news of Trachtenberg's death, it's even more heartbreaking to take a look at the last photos that she uploaded to her Instagram account. Over the course of a week, the actor posted a series of throwback photos of her younger self with various captions implying a fond remembrance of days gone by. The photos charted red carpet appearances or glammed-up looks that can't help but make us feel like she was yearning for her younger Hollywood days.
Trachtenberg glowingly captioned one photo, "A memory, a magical night in #newyork. I remember feeling like Cinderella! Wishing everyone an ethereal weekend." In another, she wished her fans a "Happy Valentine's day" while posting a picture of herself in a sultry costume with red gloves and bright red lipstick, which unleashed a flood of compliments from her followers.
Meanwhile, her last post showed a younger but more serious-looking Trachtenberg who captioned it by saying she wanted to look like a "naughty Tinkerbell." Despite the cheeky caption, there is a certain look in her eyes that is far more somber than her other throwback posts, leaving us with a haunting final photo to remember her by.
People were concerned with her health and well-being
While Michelle Trachtenberg has had quite the transformation from her child star days, her final string of photos are made even more heartbreaking by the fact that they imply that she may have been going through a difficult time. In January 2024, Trachtenberg posted a response to Instagram about attacks on her appearance and health, saying, "I've received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters." But in January 2025, she posted a dark image of a stitched-up and skeletal mouse that said "never let anyone make you think you're worthless" and additionally captioned the image by saying, "Whoever needs to hear this today." Fans in the comments flooded her with support and stories of their own struggles with mental health issues. One user wrote, "Thanks so much for this forever great post Michelle. It's absolutely true. No matter what the circumstances, you, me, and everyone else in this world never ever were, nor will be, remotely worthless."
However, an Instagram post by the actor in a baseball hat had fans and onlookers once again thinking that she looked unwell, with some implying that she might be using drugs. Even more recently, in a photo where Trachtenberg appeared gaunt with a removed gaze, people continued to wonder if everything was alright as rumors continued to follow her online presence. Since Trachtenberg's death, fans have returned to her comments to defend her, with one user shaming the online bullies by posting, "For everyone who was hard on her about her appearance, shame on you. Young life lost."
Fans were really excited about her returning to Buffy
Sadly, the ultimate tragedy about Michelle Trachtenberg that her social media posts revealed was that so, so many people were hoping to see her on their television screens again. With news that a "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" sequel project was in the works with original star Sarah Michelle-Geller returning, fans flooded Trachtenberg's Instagram comments in hopes of hearing that she would also be returning to the beloved franchise. Trachtenberg joined the show as Dawn Summers in the fifth season and remained until the show's very end.
The outpouring of excitement was evidenced across many of Trachtenberg's photos since the news was announced, with one user saying, "Can't wait to see you in the Buffy revival!!!!!!!!! Sending you light and blessings!!!!" As for her return, Trachtenberg did post one photo with the caption, "Something wicked this way comes..." leading fans to speculate that it was a clue to her involvement with the new show.
However, with no official confirmation that Trachtenberg was in fact set to return, fans' hopeful excitement that they would see Trachtenberg again now rests alongside final goodbyes to the actor who meant so much to so many people.