The Big Gamble Cher Made When Her Career Was At Its Lowest

Much like life itself, a career in entertainment can often be a series of peaks and valleys. And arguably no one knows that better than pop icon Cher. Over the course of her celebrated, decades-long career, there have been multiple points when the "Believe" hitmaker could have been considered washed up — but Cher always found a way to bounce back, largely thanks to her uncanny ability to consistently reinvent herself in stunning fashion. That said, it was during one particularly low point in her career that the singer took a gamble on an idea that was not yet tried and true: The Las Vegas residency.

These days, tons of big-name artists have had massive success with Las Vegas residency concerts, from Britney Spears to Katy Perry. What's more, the concept can be traced all the way back to the Vegas shows that the late, great Liberace played in the 1940s. Around the early 1980s, however, Sin City was in kind of a bad way owing to an economic recession and new competition in the form of New Jersey's similarly-themed Atlantic City.

Not only that, but Vegas' music scene had become synonymous with aging musicians who were more or less over the hill by the time they arrived there. Simply put, hot young artists and their fans just weren't really buying what Sin City was selling. As such, a residency was largely seen as a last-ditch effort to hang on to some semblance of relevancy. At the time, though, Cher was in dire financial straits, and had few other options.

