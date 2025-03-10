Tragic Details About Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi
Jake Bongiovi is definitely someone with a notable history. Jake may be most known by the public for marrying Millie Bobby Brown when he was only 22 years old and she was 20. They took a big relationship step by getting engaged in 2023 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024. While a guest on BBC's "The One Show," Jake's rockstar dad, Jon Bon Jovi, discussed the wedding. "It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," the beloved singer stated (per X, formerly known as Twitter). "It's true."
Jake and Brown were planning on having a second, much larger wedding, which was eventually held in Italy. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple said that prior to the wedding, the pair held a fancy dinner in London for a pre-celebration. "Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style," the source explained. They later added, "Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn't go too mad as they had to fly to Italy."
In addition to getting married, Jake has experienced many other triumphs, like being cast in the film "Rockbottom" as Justin, a shy singer hired to replace the frontman of a famous hair metal band. Although, the actor and model has been through his fair share of rough times as well. Throughout the years, Jake has struggled with his sister's drug overdose, his father's battle with mental health issues, and his grandmother's passing.
Jon Bon Jovi faced mental health struggles
Jake Bongiovi, who is a model signed to IMG Models and William Morris Endeavor, was a young teen when his famous father dealt with serious mental health issues. While speaking to The Mirror, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that the early 2010s were one of the worst times of his life. Jon started facing mental health issues after Richie Sambora left the rock band Bon Jovi. The mental illness Jon was dealing with hasn't been disclosed, but per Express, Jon considered jumping out of his car while behind the wheel in 1991 because of emotional turmoil. The acclaimed singer also claims his wife helped him get through his mental health challenges.
While the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer is doing better now mentally, Jon admitted to some potentially bad behavior during his marriage. In an interview with ABC News in April 2024, Jon discussed how he never tried to pretend that he was a perfect partner throughout his relationship with his wife Dorothea Hurley. He told the outlet, "I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. You know? I'm not saying there weren't 100 girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good." However, Jon added, "But if you thought I was ever going to jeopardize my anything for believing the narcissist in me was real, what a stupid thing to do."
Despite Jon going through difficult times emotionally and possibly in his relationship with Hurley when Jake was a young boy, Jake seems to have a great relationship with his father as an adult.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Jake's sister Stephanie Bongiovi had a drug overdose
When Jake was about 10 years old, his sister, Stephanie Rose Bongiovi, overdosed on opioids, resulting in the then-19-year-old being hospitalized. Stephanie was arrested following her overdose, which occurred in a dormitory at Hamilton College in 2012. According to ABC News, Stephanie was in possession of an undisclosed amount of heroin, but it was below 8 ounces. That was reportedly part of why the drug charges against her were dropped, along with New York's Good Samaritan law, which prevents those who have overdosed and called authorities for help from being charged for it.
This seemed to be a tumultuous time for the family, and couldn't have been easy on the young Jake. However, in an interview with Katie Couric from ABC News a year after the incident, Jon Bon Jovi said, "She's doing great. I'm just blessed she's healthy and whole and we'll get through it."
As an older adult, Stephanie works as a camera operator, with her credits including the television show "Impractical Jokers" and the Netflix film "Passing." According to Jon, Stephanie is engaged. While a guest on ITV's This Morning in 2024, Jon said, "I wrote a little song when she was five years old called 'I Got The Girl' on an album called Crush ... Now she's 30 years old and getting married. You blink your eye and these things happen."
The passing of Carol Bongiovi and what the future holds for Jake
Another upsetting occurrence that Jake Bongiovi experienced was the death of his grandmother, Carol Bongiovi, on July 9, 2024. Carol was 83 years old when she passed. Jon Bon Jovi exclusively told People, "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed." Jon also posted a memorial to Carol on Instagram featuring his song "Story of Love." The Instagram post's caption reads, "Momma, We carry you with us. Always."
A few days before Carol's passing, Jake was celebrating his marriage to Millie Bobby Brown with his father Jon, and mother Dorothea Hurley, in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. Unfortunately, what should have been a wonderful experience involving spending time with loved ones was punctuated by a huge loss. Carol's cause of death has not yet been released.
While Jake has been through hardships, he seems to be flourishing and likely will continue to personally and professionally. As a model, Jake has been featured on the cover of Man About Town. Jake also stars as Kellan in the 2024 comedy "Sweethearts," which follows two first-year college students who decide to break up with their respective partners over Thanksgiving break. Also, as mentioned above, Jake reportedly had a glorious second wedding ceremony with Brown in September 2024. The reported guests include Brown's close friend Mark Wright, and per The Sun, a famous singer from the U.K. sang at the wedding.