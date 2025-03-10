Tragic Details About Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi

Jake Bongiovi is definitely someone with a notable history. Jake may be most known by the public for marrying Millie Bobby Brown when he was only 22 years old and she was 20. They took a big relationship step by getting engaged in 2023 and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in May 2024. While a guest on BBC's "The One Show," Jake's rockstar dad, Jon Bon Jovi, discussed the wedding. "It was a very small, family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be," the beloved singer stated (per X, formerly known as Twitter). "It's true."

Advertisement

Jake and Brown were planning on having a second, much larger wedding, which was eventually held in Italy. According to The Sun, a source close to the couple said that prior to the wedding, the pair held a fancy dinner in London for a pre-celebration. "Millie and Jake kicked off their wedding celebration in style," the source explained. They later added, "Their group was drinking lychee martinis and strawberry daiquiris, but didn't go too mad as they had to fly to Italy."

In addition to getting married, Jake has experienced many other triumphs, like being cast in the film "Rockbottom" as Justin, a shy singer hired to replace the frontman of a famous hair metal band. Although, the actor and model has been through his fair share of rough times as well. Throughout the years, Jake has struggled with his sister's drug overdose, his father's battle with mental health issues, and his grandmother's passing.

Advertisement