Details About Bon Jovi And Dorothea Hurley's Marriage

The following article mentions overdose, mental heath struggles, and suicidal thoughts.

Jon Bon Jovi will be the first to admit that he hasn't been 100% faithful in his marriage to his wife, Dorothea Hurley. As the frontman of the band Bon Jovi and a longtime sex symbol of the music world, Bon Jovi knows his good looks have gotten him in a little bit of trouble during his marriage. As he told Michale Strahan in a 2024 ABC News special, "I'm a rock 'n' roll star. I'm not a saint. ... I'm Jon Bon Jovi; it was pretty good." Hey, at least he's honest.

Still, as far as Hollywood marriages are concerned, Bon Jovi and Hurley's relationship is an enduring one. Hurley has supported Bon Jovi's husband's rock 'n' roll career since its humble beginnings, and her unyielding support is something he does not take for granted. "She's certainly not afraid to call me out on something, but she's also there when I fall. And I'm there for her when she falls," he said to Strahan. "No matter where I went in my career, the ups or the downs, we went there together." The road hasn't always been easy, but Bon Jovi and Hurley are still a team all these years later.