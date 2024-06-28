Inside Jon Bon Jovi's Relationship With His Wife Dorothea

Some rock 'n' roll marriages give love a bad name, but not Jon Bon Jovi's. This New Jersey rocker has been married to his high school sweetheart Dorothea Bongiovi for over three decades and they're still going strong. In a world where celebrity divorces, scandals, and shenanigans dominate the headlines, the seemingly down-to-earth couple is a breath of fresh air. "Somehow I became the poster boy for a long married rock star. But I'll accept the mantle because I'm so happy," the singer told People.

Advertisement

That's not to say their marriage is a perfect one. Bon Jovi was one of the biggest rockstars (with some of the biggest hair) of the 1980s, after all. Like all couples, they've had to work at it, but they've stood the test of time amid all the perils and pitfalls that can cause even the mightiest celebrity couples to burn out in a blaze of glory. So, what's their recipe for success? ″Mutual respect,″ Bon Jovi told People. ″Having grown up together and grown together. And we really like each other. We want to hang out.″ He added that his role of "rockstar" is just a job, and claimed it's not who he is at his core. "I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That's it," he said. Bongiovi echoed her husband's sentiment to People: "Somehow it works. ... We grew equally and not in opposite directions."

Advertisement