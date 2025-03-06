Tragic Details About Modern Family Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has become a celebrated actor. He was nominated for several Emmy Awards for his role as Mitchell on the highly-rated sitcom "Modern Family." A champion of stage and screen, he also won a Tony Award in 2022 for his part in the play "Take Me Out." He has spent time on reality TV competitions, including "So You Think You Can Dance" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition." He's even released a cookbook!

When he's not acting, Ferguson is most likely fighting for causes he believes in. He started a non-profit organization with his husband in 2012 called "Tie The Knot." The non-profit revolved around selling a line of fashionable bow ties to raise money for initiatives that support same-sex marriage.

Fans know his recognizable red hair and beard, but there is a lot more that you may not know about the star. And many would be surprised to know that the red-haired actor has suffered from tragedy throughout his life and career.