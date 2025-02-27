How Many Kids Does Gene Hackman Have? Meet Them All

On Wednesday, February 26, 2025, police found Gene Hackman, his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs dead in their New Mexico home. Currently, an investigation is underway, but foul play is not suspected. He leaves behind an extensive legacy; starring in legendary films such as "The French Connection," "The Conversation," and "The Royal Tenenbaums." Hackman's three children survive him; Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie.

Gene Hackman was married to Faye Maltese from 1956 until 1986, and the two welcomed Christopher into the world in 1960. During an interview with Empire from 2020, Hackman indicated that his son was once following in his footsteps, which dually helped him with his writing. "My son thought he wanted to be an actor at one time and was in New York and I wrote him a couple of little monologues. I guess that's where I started."

The couple had their first daughter, Elizabeth, in 1962, and welcomed Leslie in 1966. The girls would often attend their dad's premieres and events by his side, and they helped him get further in his career in a comically literal way. Though he didn't clarify which daughter, he told Cigar Aficionado in September 2000, "I used to have to borrow my daughter's car to go to interviews in Hollywood. Just a piece-of-s*** Toyota and I'd have to park it a couple of blocks [away] and walk so I wouldn't be seen as being that needy."

