Lauren Sanchez Is Getting Launched Into Space & She's Bringing Some Celebs With Her

If there's one thing billionaires and their partners can't seem to get enough of, it's the concept of going to space. And now, we can officially add Jeff Bezos' stunning fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, to that list. On February 27, 2025, Sánchez took to Instagram to announce that she'll be waving goodbye to Earth from her seat on Blue Origin's women-only mission. The aerospace company, which Bezos owns, has previously launched ten human-led missions into space through its New Shepard program. This mission will be the first with only women, and the guest list is surprisingly star-studded.

"The incredible women that are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields," Sánchez explained in her Instagram video. She added, "They're incredible storytellers." Sánchez explained that she hopes the space journey won't just affect those on board but that it also "sparks that imagination to dream big" for those who hear about the flight. Sánchez will be joined by none other than singer Katy Perry and CBS News journalist Gayle King. NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn will also be on the space-bound flight. The group is certainly a surprising collection of women, and Sánchez is clearly ready to take on the universe with them.

