Lauren Sanchez Is Getting Launched Into Space & She's Bringing Some Celebs With Her
If there's one thing billionaires and their partners can't seem to get enough of, it's the concept of going to space. And now, we can officially add Jeff Bezos' stunning fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, to that list. On February 27, 2025, Sánchez took to Instagram to announce that she'll be waving goodbye to Earth from her seat on Blue Origin's women-only mission. The aerospace company, which Bezos owns, has previously launched ten human-led missions into space through its New Shepard program. This mission will be the first with only women, and the guest list is surprisingly star-studded.
"The incredible women that are going on this flight are extraordinary in all of their fields," Sánchez explained in her Instagram video. She added, "They're incredible storytellers." Sánchez explained that she hopes the space journey won't just affect those on board but that it also "sparks that imagination to dream big" for those who hear about the flight. Sánchez will be joined by none other than singer Katy Perry and CBS News journalist Gayle King. NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and movie producer Kerianne Flynn will also be on the space-bound flight. The group is certainly a surprising collection of women, and Sánchez is clearly ready to take on the universe with them.
Oprah Winfrey helped convince Gayle King to join the mission
The flight is expected to launch in Spring 2025, and it's clear that the space explorers-to-be are already getting prepared for what's to come. Gayle King announced that she'd be joining the mission on "CBS Mornings," saying, "I don't know how to explain being terrified and excited at the same time. It's like how I felt about to deliver a baby." King said that her long-time and dear friend, Oprah Winfrey, helped her decide to go on the mission. Although King was intimidated by the prospect, Winfrey gave her the push she needed. "I thought Oprah would say 'no, no, no.'" King recalled on the morning show. "[But] she said, 'I think if you don't do it when they all come back, and you had the opportunity to do it, you will be kicking yourself.'" King knew Winfrey was right, so she agreed to join the all-women crew.
So, how exactly did this space mission come to fruition? Interestingly, while many people believe that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's relationship won't last, it's clear that it's going well enough for the Amazon CEO to put her in charge of one of Blue Origin's flights. According to Blue Origin's website, it was Sánchez who "brought the mission together," and now, she'll be making history with the star-studded crew.