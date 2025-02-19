Signs Lauren Sánchez & Jeff Bezos' Relationship Won't Last

Over the years, Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, have tried their hardest to convince people that they have found their ideal match in each other. People broke the news of their relationship in January 2019, shortly after the Amazon founder and his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Scott, announced the end of their marriage. The outlet also revealed that Sánchez's 13-year marriage to Patrick Whitesell was over, too. As time passed, the billionaire and the former Fox News anchor started opening up about their bond. Speaking to People in September 2024, Sánchez gushed that mornings were sacred in their home because they kept their phones aside and chatted over coffee before their children woke up. Meanwhile, in an August 2024 chat with People, the helicopter pilot confirmed that she always looked forward to the time they could unwind with a TV show at night.

Advertisement

Additionally, she revealed that "Presumed Innocent," "Baby Reindeer," and "Severance" were among their faves. When CNN wondered about what made the two of them click, in 2023, Sánchez answered simply, "We're really great teammates, and we also have a lot of fun together." Bezos said, "We bring each other energy, we respect each other." However, despite their insistence, Sánchez and Bezos' relationship is full of strange things that make us question whether their love will stand the test of time. To better understand if their romance's pain points could be their undoing, The List tapped into the expertise of Susan Winter, NYC relationship expert and creator of the "Love À La Carte Method."

Advertisement