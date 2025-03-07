Tragic Details About Prince Harry's Ex-Girlfriend Chelsy Davy

Chelsy Davy was once the envy of every woman in the world as the bombshell who captured Prince Harry's heart. She and the now Duke of Sussex dated on and off between 2004 and 2010, and the beauty was on the royal's arm for many poignant events, including the 2007 Concert For Diana in London, which honored his late mom. But the untold truth of Davy confirms things weren't as perfect as they seemed, as she's courted tragedy on numerous occasions.

One particularly tough time in Davy's life came when she failed to win over Harry's famous family. "I loved Chels' ease, that she wasn't complicated ... She didn't care what anyone thought. She wore miniskirts and high-heeled boots, danced however she wanted, drank tequila like me, and all of this made me really happy," the prince wrote of his ex in his memoir "Spare" (via Page Six). But the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn't her biggest fan, which was likely tough for the Zimbabwe native and a sign Harry and Davy weren't going to last. "I couldn't help what my grandmother thought about it. Or the people. And the last thing I wanted was for Chels to change to please them," Harry admitted. However, being unable to get royal approval is far from the only sad chapter in this law school graduate's life.

