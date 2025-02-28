Trump Attempts To Reignite Biden And Obama Feud Rumors With Latest Comments

There's no faster way to start a feud than to turn old friends against one another, and that appears to be what Donald Trump insinuated with his latest comments about Joe Biden and Barack Obama. In an interview with The Spectator, when Trump met with Biden after defeating him in the 2024 presidential elections, he asked Biden who he blamed for his own defeat and said that Biden claimed, "'I blame Barack,'" later adding, "'and I also blame Nancy Pelosi.'" In an interesting turn of events, when Trump asked Biden if he blamed Kamala Harris at all — the person who replaced Biden as the Democratic nominee for president, Biden reportedly said, "'No, I don't blame her.'"

Whether fact or strategic fiction, relaying Biden's remarks in the interview is sure to add ammunition to the rumors about a feud between Obama and Biden. It all originated when Obama changed his stance on supporting Biden for re-election and instead began to reportedly side with Nancy Pelosi who was nudging Biden to step aside after chatter about his health and old age began to take a toll on public perception of him being fit for another four years.

It would make sense for Biden to harbor some ill will against his old pal Obama if he played a part in forcing Biden out of running again, especially since we know Biden turned to Obama for advice during his presidency. However, given Trump's proclivity for telling tall tales in the media, we also wouldn't doubt that this is a calculated move to keep people focused on a feud that no longer really matters.

