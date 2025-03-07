What Cole Hauser Really Thinks About His Role On Yellowstone (& Why He Left)

With the fifth and final season of "Yellowstone" airing back in December 2024, some cast members of the beloved neo-Western drama are reflecting about their time on the series, and looking forward to the future of the franchise. For Cole Hauser, who starred as Rip Wheeler on the hit Paramount series, the experience of being part of such a close-knit cast and exciting production was really something special. Hauser discussed the show's conclusion and legacy in a behind-the-scenes video posted to Instagram back in January.

Advertisement

"It's been such an honor to play this character, and this year is a lot about picking up the pieces," Hauser says, looking back at the tumultuous fifth season, which was marred by drama between series lead Kevin Costner and co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The dispute led to Costner's character getting killed mid-season, throwing the ranch and the family into chaos. Regardless of any reported rumors of discontent from Costner amid production, the rest of the cast seemed to still be having a great time making the beloved drama series.

"There's a real sadness to having to just wrap everything up," Hauser explained. "But everything has to move on, and that seven years that we spent there has a special place in a lot of people's hearts."

Advertisement