The Cast Of Yellowstone & Their Tragic, Real-Life Stories

Before he was Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley struggled with his personal demons. He used to do all kinds of illicit drugs, including cocaine and heroin, working on several movies simply to fund his addiction. "I wanted to be the most impressive drug addict ever," he told Men's Health, "which is sad." Bentley explained how during that time in his life, filled with benders, he flirted with death and hung out with unsavory characters in sketchy places. He later deemed his addiction as "the fire," sharing how he basically had to start his entire life over. "I lost everything in the fire. I had no car, I had no clothes, I had no money — I was $400,000 in debt."

He was able to overcome his addiction and has been sober for more than a decade. However, Bentley recalled what he was doing when he learned his friend and fellow actor, Heath Ledger, died of an accidental overdose: playing a video game while high, in denial that his pal was actually gone. That experience taught him to let his loved ones know how much they mean to him as often as he can. "He just wanted me to be better. I always thought of him as a brother, and I wish I could've given that back," Bentley said.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

