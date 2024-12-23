The Cast Of Yellowstone & Their Tragic, Real-Life Stories
Note: This article discusses addiction issues.
"Yellowstone" has been a beloved TV series since it first debuted in 2018, giving fans an insight into a major ranching family in Montana who do not take kindly to outsiders intruding on their land. Actor Kevin Costner was at the helm of the all-star cast as the family patriarch, John Dutton. While Costner is not part of the series anymore as of the second half of Season 5, the rest of the Duttons and company are back for more drama on the popular show created by Taylor Sheridan.
Of course, while the "Yellowstone" stars may live wildly lavish lives, they're still human, which means they can suffer tragedy just like anyone else. As their characters battle their demons on-screen, their acting counterparts endure hardships off-screen. From relationship turmoil involving the cast's significant others to drug addiction and grieving loved ones, many major "Yellowstone" actors have faced their fair share of devastation.
Kevin Costner had a messy divorce and was written off his own show
While Kevin Costner's "Yellowstone" character was a widow, Costner himself was involved in a super messy — and public — divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner. They were married for 18 years, but that didn't stop them from battling over practically everything in court, from child support for the three children they share to property disputes.
As previously mentioned, Costner is not part of season 5, part 2 of "Yellowstone," and his character was essentially written out of the show entirely, with likely no hope of a return. Supposedly, Costner left because of scheduling conflicts between "Yellowstone" and his "Horizon" film series. Show creator Taylor Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, "I've never had an issue with Kevin that he and I couldn't work out on the phone. But once lawyers get involved, then people don't get to talk to each other and start saying things that aren't true and attempt to shift blame based on how the press or public seem to be reacting." This phrasing subtly suggests the split wasn't as affable as fans were initially led to believe.
Unfortunately, the first "Horizon" movie flopped, only making $11 million opening weekend on a $100 million budget (via Variety), with rumors of Costner nearing bankruptcy after reportedly plunking $38 million of his own money into the project (via Radar Online).
Wes Bentley struggled with drug addiction
Before he was Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley struggled with his personal demons. He used to do all kinds of illicit drugs, including cocaine and heroin, working on several movies simply to fund his addiction. "I wanted to be the most impressive drug addict ever," he told Men's Health, "which is sad." Bentley explained how during that time in his life, filled with benders, he flirted with death and hung out with unsavory characters in sketchy places. He later deemed his addiction as "the fire," sharing how he basically had to start his entire life over. "I lost everything in the fire. I had no car, I had no clothes, I had no money — I was $400,000 in debt."
He was able to overcome his addiction and has been sober for more than a decade. However, Bentley recalled what he was doing when he learned his friend and fellow actor, Heath Ledger, died of an accidental overdose: playing a video game while high, in denial that his pal was actually gone. That experience taught him to let his loved ones know how much they mean to him as often as he can. "He just wanted me to be better. I always thought of him as a brother, and I wish I could've given that back," Bentley said.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Jen Landon's father died when she was a child
Jennifer Landon, the actor who plays Teeter, grew up in a big family — she's one of nine siblings — but her brood lost their patriarch, "Little House on the Prairie" star Michael Landon, in 1991, less than two months before her eighth birthday. Michael died from pancreatic cancer. When she learned he was sick, Jen said to People, "I was not ready. I wasn't ready to hear it at all, not at all."
Several years after that interview, Jen and one of her siblings reflected on their dad's legacy. The actress told the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network that, while her younger brother Sean Landon wasn't entirely aware of what was going on with their father, Jen certainly was. "I knew if he was doing well or not well on any given day. When he passed away, I suddenly saw things differently and questioned everything. Even today I question rules and structure," she said, adding that her father's death helped shape who she is today.
Mo Brings Plenty and Brecken Merrill both lost family members
Mo Brings Plenty and Tate Dutton are two staples on "Yellowstone," but, sadly, the performers behind these iconic roles have suffered their fair share of grief. The former, a Lakota actor, lost his nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, in April 2024. Cole was also in the entertainment industry, playing Pete Plenty Clouds on the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923." During the same month his nephew died, Mo accepted an honor at the Annual Western Heritage Awards, dedicating it to his loved one. "He was my mini-me, and I still love him. But he was my smile, too" (via The Oklahoman).
Mo's co-star Brecken Merrell is also no stranger to mourning lost family members. In August 2022, Merrell shared with fans on Instagram, which appears to have since been deleted, that his great-grandfather died. "Pour a cold one out for one helluva guy!" he wrote (via K94.5).
A month before that, Merrell's Parson Russell Terrier, Betty White, was attacked by a pit bull. Thankfully, Betty survived, but the event traumatized Merrell and his family. "Betty had a dramatic turnaround," he wrote of her recovery in 2022 (via Instagram), noting she was "back at her post, ready to bark if anyone walks by the driveway."
Cole Hauser got a DUI
Two years before Cole Hauser became Rip Wheeler, he got in trouble for driving while intoxicated. Hauser was stopped by police in Los Angeles after he was spotted weaving in and out of lanes on a major freeway. While he didn't go to prison, he was assigned three years' probation, 10 days of community service, and required to attend a 9-month alcohol program. His bail was set at $15,000. Hauser pleaded no contest to the charge and agreed to have a breathalyzer device installed in his car, which would now require him to blow into in order to drive.
In addition to that setback, Hauser also lost his beloved mother, author and filmmaker Cass Sperling Warner, in March 2024. She was the granddaughter of Harry Warner, who co-founded Warner Bros. Cass had founded her own film and television production company called Warner Sisters. "Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world," he wrote on Instagram. "We will meet again. Bye for now."