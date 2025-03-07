Lauren Boebert's Enormous Tattoo Is Even Tackier Than Her Style

Bad designs are an unfortunate reality of tattoo culture. Regardless of how much every person would like to think their ink turned out as they'd hoped, some designs simply do not translate well from sketch to skin. Other designs age poorly over time, or, as is the case for Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, never should have left the drawing board. While she can thankfully do away with her makeup fails, her tattoo is, unfortunately, permanent.

Boebert channeled her inner-'90s girl with her large tribal piece, which creeps up her pelvis, stomach, and ribs like a blackthorn bush made of deer antlers. Though Boebert would have only been 13 at the end of the '90s, she certainly embraced the style with this outdated tattoo trend. She proudly flaunted the look in a photo posted by Ginger Gaetz — the wife of controversial former Trump cabinet pick Matt Gaetz — on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 15, 2024. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger wrote along with the photo. While Ginger and Boebert's supporters may be fans of the style, other social media users weren't as keen on the tattoo. "That tattoo looks awful," one X user wrote. Another claimed it was one of the worst tribal tattoos they'd ever seen.

