Lauren Boebert's Enormous Tattoo Is Even Tackier Than Her Style
Bad designs are an unfortunate reality of tattoo culture. Regardless of how much every person would like to think their ink turned out as they'd hoped, some designs simply do not translate well from sketch to skin. Other designs age poorly over time, or, as is the case for Colorado representative Lauren Boebert, never should have left the drawing board. While she can thankfully do away with her makeup fails, her tattoo is, unfortunately, permanent.
Boebert channeled her inner-'90s girl with her large tribal piece, which creeps up her pelvis, stomach, and ribs like a blackthorn bush made of deer antlers. Though Boebert would have only been 13 at the end of the '90s, she certainly embraced the style with this outdated tattoo trend. She proudly flaunted the look in a photo posted by Ginger Gaetz — the wife of controversial former Trump cabinet pick Matt Gaetz — on X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 15, 2024. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger wrote along with the photo. While Ginger and Boebert's supporters may be fans of the style, other social media users weren't as keen on the tattoo. "That tattoo looks awful," one X user wrote. Another claimed it was one of the worst tribal tattoos they'd ever seen.
Her tattoo is problematic
At first glance, Colorado representative Lauren Boebert's '90s-era tribal tattoo stands out for its tacky design that is as outdated as some of her outfits. However, Boebert's ink not only draws attention for its appearance but also for its implications. The large design on her side is considered a tribal tattoo. Tribal tattoos are recognizable for their dark, geometric shapes, which are inspired by indigenous body art. While some may like these tattoo designs, many consider it appropriative to use them without an understanding of the cultural significance.
Though she's reportedly defended nations like the Ute Tribe, per her own House website, Boebert has also notably proposed an amendment that would approve drilling on Indigenous land and missed a May 2022 committee hearing where Indigenous boarding school victims spoke out. Thus bringing her true feelings about Indigenous affairs into question. Regardless of her stance, some take issue with her tattoo for the express reason that it appropriates Indigenous culture. Some X users pointed out these problems and criticized Boebert for jumping on that particular tattoo fad. "It's odd that someone who looks down her nose at Indigenous cultures would permanently engrave their designs on her body," one X user wrote. "Her tribe would require beer can ink." It's lucky for Boebert that her controversial tattoo is typically hidden by her clothes.