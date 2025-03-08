Where Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand With Their Former Colleagues After Their Romance Scandal
In December 2022, "Good Morning America" was rocked by scandal when ABC News suspended longtime "GMA3" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pending an internal review after it came to light that the two were romantically involved. The issue, of course, was the fact that they were both married to other people at the time. Robach and Holmes have since clarified the timeline of their relationship, clarifying that they were each already in the process of divorcing their respective spouses by the time they started dating, and maintaining that there was absolutely no infidelity involved.
Still, ABC made the decision to part ways with the two anchors in January 2023 regardless. But the network itself is one thing. Another burning question is where Robach and Holmes stand with their former colleagues in the aftermath of the controversy. About a year after everything went down, the happy couple launched their own podcast, entitled "Amy and T.J." And, during a January 2024 episode, Robach confessed that she didn't miss "GMA" in the slightest, and had no plans to ever return to the world of morning television.
However, the former news anchor did acknowledge that she missed many of her former coworkers. That said, the feeling may not necessarily be mutual. In a June 2024 episode of "Amy & T.J.," Robach sadly revealed that most of their former co-stars opted to keep their distance after she and Holmes were fired. "Once it was clear that we weren't coming back, I never heard from most people again," the podcaster explained.
Why did Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes' former GMA colleagues cut ties?
While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are far from the only stars who were fired from "Good Morning America," there are a few reasons why they, in particular, may be personae non gratae among the couple's ex-colleagues. Elsewhere in the aforementioned June 2024 episode of "Amy & T.J.," Holmes pointed out that "everybody's trying to hold on to their job" and "they don't want to be seen as being an ally of two people that ABC News doesn't like." While he and Robach may not have exactly been thrilled by this, Holmes admitted that he could at least understand not wanting to run afoul of the higher-ups.
However, several reports also claimed that an unspecified, but seemingly large, number of the couple's former co-workers were annoyed by their relationship scandal when it broke, and they actively tried to distance themselves from it as much as possible. "Every anchor is upset that Amy and T.J. have caused such drama," an anonymous source dished to Page Six in December 2022, adding, "No one wants to be associated with this."
According to another purported insider, one such individual was Robach's "20/20" co-anchor David Muir. "He's not having it," they divulged, noting the apparent lack of controversy on Muir's end throughout his tenure with the network. As the source argued, "He's the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He's very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it."