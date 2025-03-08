Where Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Stand With Their Former Colleagues After Their Romance Scandal

In December 2022, "Good Morning America" was rocked by scandal when ABC News suspended longtime "GMA3" co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes pending an internal review after it came to light that the two were romantically involved. The issue, of course, was the fact that they were both married to other people at the time. Robach and Holmes have since clarified the timeline of their relationship, clarifying that they were each already in the process of divorcing their respective spouses by the time they started dating, and maintaining that there was absolutely no infidelity involved.

Still, ABC made the decision to part ways with the two anchors in January 2023 regardless. But the network itself is one thing. Another burning question is where Robach and Holmes stand with their former colleagues in the aftermath of the controversy. About a year after everything went down, the happy couple launched their own podcast, entitled "Amy and T.J." And, during a January 2024 episode, Robach confessed that she didn't miss "GMA" in the slightest, and had no plans to ever return to the world of morning television.

However, the former news anchor did acknowledge that she missed many of her former coworkers. That said, the feeling may not necessarily be mutual. In a June 2024 episode of "Amy & T.J.," Robach sadly revealed that most of their former co-stars opted to keep their distance after she and Holmes were fired. "Once it was clear that we weren't coming back, I never heard from most people again," the podcaster explained.

