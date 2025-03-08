Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Daughter Has A Unique Voice
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter is all grown up, and 16-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. While the fashion certainly captivated fans' eyes, it was their ears that were shocked when Sunday gave a red-carpet interview with Vogue, showcasing her interesting accent. With both Kidman and Urban hailing from Australia while also having a home in the country music hub of Nashville, Tennessee, it appears that Sunday has an accent influenced by both. Fans in the comments of the Instagram clip were quick to offer their own takes on her multi-regional accent, with one user calling it "Australian meets Appalachian" while another pondered what a conversation between the parents and the kids might sound like as they imagined the clash of varying accents.
As for her first time on the runway, in the short clip on Instagram (and in her signature voice), Sunday told Vogue that she'd wanted to model for a long time and was excited when she officially got the offer. Mentioning how nervous she was before her first strut, she offered some advice to aspiring models, saying, "Don't stress yourself out too much. Everyone here is very nice." Despite her own nerves, Sunday also mentioned that she, of course, had some time to go shopping in Paris.
She's been the target of complaints about nepotism
Despite Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban's unique accent, the comment section was littered with more than just talk about her twang. The Instagram post was littered with complaints about nepotism, adding yet another controversy to Nicole Kidman's list. Many people were quick to call out Sunday's privileged pedigree, with one comment putting it bluntly by saying, "Let's hear it for the NEPOTISM BABYYYY," followed by three clapping hands emojis. Another user asked, "Why are all [celeb] kids models regardless of what they look like?" But given Keith Urban's own stunning transformation, we're not sure Sunday should be counted out yet.
Meanwhile, other users pushed back against the criticism and were quick to claim that while many children of celebrities may follow their parents into red-carpet work, they can still be very talented. One user defended children like Sunday, posting, "They too want to find a place in the world and have purpose, so let them and be kind. Look at Kate Hudson, Margaret Qualley, Dakota Johnson, [Miley] Cyrus, Dan Levy, Lily Collins to name a few, all from famous parents but also talented. She's just starting out." But while Sunday works on her modeling career, we're curious about her younger sister, 14-year-old Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, whose career achievements include voicing baby birds in "Angry Birds 2" — which makes us wonder if she imbued her characters with the same Australian-Tennessee twang.