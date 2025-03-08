Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban's Daughter Has A Unique Voice

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's eldest daughter is all grown up, and 16-year-old Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban made her runway debut at Miu Miu's spring 2025 Paris Fashion Week show. While the fashion certainly captivated fans' eyes, it was their ears that were shocked when Sunday gave a red-carpet interview with Vogue, showcasing her interesting accent. With both Kidman and Urban hailing from Australia while also having a home in the country music hub of Nashville, Tennessee, it appears that Sunday has an accent influenced by both. Fans in the comments of the Instagram clip were quick to offer their own takes on her multi-regional accent, with one user calling it "Australian meets Appalachian" while another pondered what a conversation between the parents and the kids might sound like as they imagined the clash of varying accents.

As for her first time on the runway, in the short clip on Instagram (and in her signature voice), Sunday told Vogue that she'd wanted to model for a long time and was excited when she officially got the offer. Mentioning how nervous she was before her first strut, she offered some advice to aspiring models, saying, "Don't stress yourself out too much. Everyone here is very nice." Despite her own nerves, Sunday also mentioned that she, of course, had some time to go shopping in Paris.