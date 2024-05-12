Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are All Grown Up
Nicole Kidman's favorite role isn't from one of the many big-name movies she's been in — it's being a mom. The actor is a mother to four children. She shares two adopted children, Bella and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her husband, country music star Keith Urban.
Kidman does not often speak publicly about her children, but she speaks with immense love for them when she does. In fact, she told People in 2019 (via Today) that she would have adored to be a mother of more kids if she had met her husband earlier. "We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could've had 10 of them!' But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.' It's far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you've been given, what we've been given.'"
Kidman has been very private about her relationship with her older children, who remain out of the spotlight. However, her daughters with Urban are gaining wide recognition after making a rare appearance with their famous parents in 2024. Having been shielded from the public eye for most of their young lives, Sunday and Faith are now all grown up.
Nicole Kidman gave birth to Sunday Rose in 2008
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban instantly connected when they began dating in early 2005. In a 2019 interview with People, the Oscar-winning actor stated that during the beginning stages of their romance, she "believed by that point he was the love of my life," adding, "Maybe that's because I am deeply romantic, or I'm an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, 'Oh, okay, here he is.'" Just a little over a year later, the famous duo wed on June 25, 2006.
Two years after they wed, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, who was born on July 7, 2008, in Nashville, Tennessee. Urban became a first-time dad after welcoming Sunday. Before she was born, the rocker shared his eagerness for fatherhood. "The unknown excites me a lot," he told reporters in May that year (via People). "What kind of feelings will fatherhood bring? I'm sure I can't even imagine, but I am really looking forward to finding out."
Although the parents don't like to share photos of their children on social media, Kidman posted a rare throwback photo of her and Urban holding their newborn daughter in celebration of her turning 10 in 2018. She captioned the sweet photo on Instagram, "Ten years ago today our little girl came into the world. You are our joy Sunday Rose. We love you, Happy Birthday."
Faith Margaret was born via surrogate in 2010
On December 28, 2010, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban welcomed their second daughter, Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, in Nashville via surrogate. Having kept the birth a secret from the rest of the world, Kidman and Urban released a statement that read (via People), "Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret. No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude we feel for everyone who was so supportive throughout this process, in particular our gestational carrier."
Kidman has spoken openly about her fertility struggles. When she was married to Tom Cruise, the actor revealed she had a miscarriage, and the pair decided to adopt their two children, Bella and Connor. In an interview for Australia's "60 Minutes," Kidman talked about her surrogate, stating, "The love I felt [for the surrogate] ... she was the most wonderful woman to do this for us. We were in a place of desperately wanting another child. This opportunity arose for us, and I couldn't get pregnant. We wanted another baby. I get emotional talking about it because I'm so grateful to her."
Both daughers' names hold special meanings
Celebrities are known to give their children unique names. From Apple to Blue Ivy and even Pilot Inspektor, these names all have special meanings. The same goes for Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters.
The meaning behind Sunday Rose's name is sweet. Kidman's father, Antony Kidman, suggested naming their firstborn Sunday after the Australian patron of the arts, Sunday Reed. It's also the famous parents' favorite day of the week, so it just made sense. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey about her daughter's name, Kidman shared (via Us Weekly), "That's our favorite day because if you're happy and you've got your family and the things around you, then Sunday's a beautiful day." Sunday's middle name, Rose, honors Urban's grandmother.
The name Faith Margaret also holds a precious meaning to both parents. After struggling to get pregnant with their second child, the couple's friend told People in 2011 that they chose the name because they "never gave up faith they'd have another child together." Faith's middle name honors Kidman's grandmother.
Sunday and Faith were extras in Big Little Lies
Sunday and Faith have already stepped into their mom's shoes by taking on minor acting roles. In 2018, Nicole Kidman shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that both daughters appeared in an episode of the second season of her hit HBO series "Big Little Lies." "They were in as extras in 'Big Little Lies' ... which I've never told anyone, and there I am now being a big mouth," she said.
That's not the only show Kidman's daughters were extras in. In an interview with News.com.au, she revealed that Sunday and Faith were also in her HBO thriller "The Undoing." "They're used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing [New York] cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. And then one day, they came home and said, 'We got a line!'" Kidman said.
Both daughters also made their film debut in the 2019 animated film "The Angry Birds Movie 2." Sunday voiced a yellow baby bird named Lily, while Faith voiced a purple bird named Beatrice. Other big-named stars' kids were a part of the movie, too, including Gal Gadot's daughter Alma and Viola Davis' daughter Genesis.
They both stay out of the public eye
Sunday and Faith were born into a life of tremendous fame, but unlike several celebrity kids, they stay out of the spotlight. With Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban opting to shield their daughters from the public eye, they rarely share personal photos of their kids on social media. However, there are sightings here and there (though Sunday's and Faith's faces are usually hidden), including a sweet throwback video Kidman posted on her Instagram in January 2021. In the video, Kidman is with her two daughters at Uluru, in Australia, playing with each other's hair and holding hands as they dance. In June 2021, Urban shared a photo of his wife and daughters on his Instagram, looking at an American flag with their backs to the camera.
Kidman and Urban seem to want their daughters to have as normal an upbringing as possible. In a 2018 interview with ABC News, the musician shared, "We have a real life in the sense that we do the most normal things as a family, and we don't live on social media all the time." He added, "We don't read tabloids ... we don't give it any attention."
They dealt with a few hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic
The lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic posed a challenge for millions across the globe. It was especially tough for young people, who couldn't see their friends and whose social lives weren't the same. Nicole Kidman spoke to Glamour in 2020, sharing that her two daughters also dealt with these hardships. "... the social distance has been very difficult for them. They are working through their emotions. For a 12-year-old, it's about not being able to access friends easily — that's a whole thing which every parent will be going through. And then, there's a 9-year-old, who's socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends, too."
As life has resumed normality, the actor told Elle in 2024 that her home has been the go-to spot for her two daughters' friends to gather. "I love teenage girls. I just find them exquisite. I marvel at that age group and what they're dealing with, but also their ability to handle so much," she shared.
Sunday and Faith might follow in their parents' footsteps
Unlike most children, Sunday and Faith have traveled the world with their famous parents, whether on a movie set with their mom or backstage at one of their dad's concerts. Because of their not-so-ordinary upbringing with two very talented parents, they seem to have an inevitable career in the entertainment industry.
During a 2015 Q&A for Today, Keith Urban shared that his daughters had become interested in music. When asked if they'd played any instruments, the rock star went down a long list of them, sharing, "a little bit of piano, and Faith ... she got a little pink guitar that she loves to play as well. The bongos, the maracas, the tambourine, triangle ... we're just getting started."
Both parents have also gushed about their older daughter Sunday finding a love for directing. In an interview with Time, Kidman revealed, "... I'm raising a little girl that's showing an interest in directing right now. I want her to have a path for that." The actor also shared with DuJour (via Hello!) that at 15 years old, Sunday already got some directing experience when she sat behind the camera for a stage production of "Annie." However, she doesn't want any help from her famous mom. "Through nothing I've done, though. She's learned to edit, and if I even offer to be in one of her films, the sense is I'm not getting anywhere near them," Kidman said.
They made their red-carpet debut with their mom and dad in 2024
They are all grown up! After protecting their two daughters from the public eye for much of their young lives, it was astounding to see Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, make a red-carpet appearance with their parents in April 2024. Both daughters of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban looked show-stopping as they stepped out as a family to honor the actor at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in Hollywood, California. The sisters wore stunning Monique Lhuillier gowns, with Sunday wearing a strapless floral gown and Faith wearing a red strapless mermaid-style dress.
In her acceptance speech (via People), Kidman mentioned her daughters: "Big, big love. And then right there is the love of my life and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet. Tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."
In an interview with People on the red carpet, Kidman was asked what it was like for her two daughters to see their mom accomplish so much in her lifetime. "You'll have to ask them," she said. But, Kidman did state that they were her biggest cheerleaders. "They are here to support me, and they're very, very supportive and incredibly loving."