Keith Urban And Nicole Kidman's Daughters Are All Grown Up

Nicole Kidman's favorite role isn't from one of the many big-name movies she's been in — it's being a mom. The actor is a mother to four children. She shares two adopted children, Bella and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, and has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, with her husband, country music star Keith Urban.

Kidman does not often speak publicly about her children, but she speaks with immense love for them when she does. In fact, she told People in 2019 (via Today) that she would have adored to be a mother of more kids if she had met her husband earlier. "We go, 'Oh gosh, I wonder if we met when we were 25, then we could've had 10 of them!' But Keith says, 'Stop the wanting mind.' It's far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you've been given, what we've been given.'"

Kidman has been very private about her relationship with her older children, who remain out of the spotlight. However, her daughters with Urban are gaining wide recognition after making a rare appearance with their famous parents in 2024. Having been shielded from the public eye for most of their young lives, Sunday and Faith are now all grown up.