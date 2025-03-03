Miley Cyrus' Oscars 2025 Hair Would Have Been Perfect If Not For One Fatal Flaw

Miley Cyrus looked stunning on the Oscars red carpet on March 2, 2025, from the ground up, literally. The singer donned a beautiful floor-length black gown and matching gloves. She made sure to bring the gun show as the halter-top neckline effortlessly showed off her incredible arms. The dress was effortlessly ethereal, blending rhinestones on the bodice and transitioning into a sultry lace train. Altogether, the look is cohesive and delightfully dazzling, until you clock Cyrus' locks. Her Oscars hairstyle could be added to the ranks of Cyrus' worst hairdos.

The multi-talented performer wore her chestnut locks long and curled, but something went wrong with a piece of her bangs. At the very front is a swoop that looks almost misplaced. The volume of her parting mixed with the short piece of hair, unfortunately, made it stick out like a sore thumb and take away from the rest of her stunning, cascading tresses. However, her look was an overall win amongst fans — one on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the "Malibu" singer on Oscars night with the caption, "miley cyrus the people's princess."