Miley Cyrus' Most Disastrous Hairstyles That Had Heads Turning

The 2025 Grammy attendees were exposed to the chic and eccentric hairstyle trend that swept the night's red carpet. Hair aficionados Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Miley Cyrus all sported the same jellyfish cut in their awards looks, which perfectly suited each of their bold styles. The "Malibu" singer rocking a new look is no surprise, since Cyrus has been an explorative hair nomad for the greater part of her career.

Upon reflection, Cyrus' entire music career has been grounded in the art of disguise. When performing as Hannah Montana, the Miley Cyrus persona was completely masked. For most of her career after her teenage-born secret identity, the bona fide pop princess found herself repeating history. From "Can't Be Tamed" to "Endless Summer Vacation," we've observed the birth of new Miley eras within the ebb and flow of her ever-changing discography.

Some of these eras are notably weirder than others. "Bangerz" and "Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz" were the musical pedestals for the singer's most chaotic fashion looks, and of course, hairstyles. She's seemingly found her way back to early 2000s Miley with her styles from 2024 and 2025, but as she said in a TikTok video, "The journey is usually the part that you remember anyways." And yes, Miley, we do remember the journey ...

